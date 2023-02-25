The Lviv National Philharmonic Orchestra of Ukraine performs at Jesse Hall

Vladyslava Luchenko, left, listens while conductor Theodore Kuchar, right, cues a section of musicians in the Lviv National Philharmonic Orchestra on Saturday, at Jesse Hall in Columbia. At the age of 11, Luchenko made her solo debut in the Kiev National Philharmonia.
Vladyslava Luchenko, the evening’s featured solo violinist, plays with the Lviv National Philharmonic Orchestra on Saturday, at Jesse Hall in Columbia. Luchenko performs with a 1710 Francesco Gobetti violin, which is on loan from a private collection.
Yaryna Zhuk, a viola player, performs with the Lviv National Philharmonic Orchestra on Saturday, at Jesse Hall in Columbia. The concert included three pieces: “Tragic Overture, Op. 81” and “Violin Concerto in D Major, Op. 77,” both by Johannes Brahms, and “Symphony No. 9 in E minor, Op. 95” by Antonín Dvořák.
Conductor Theodore Kuchar takes a bow at the end of the Lviv National Philharmonic Orchestra’s concert on Saturday, at Jesse Hall in Columbia. After the show, Kuchar received a bouquet of blue and yellow flowers, the same colors as the Ukrainian flag.
From left, violinists Andriy Kushnir, Bohdana Saviuk, Oksana Kudrynetska and Andriy Tchaikovsky, the orchestra's soloist-concertmaster, play Saturday in the Lviv Philharmonic Orchestra of Ukraine performance as part of the University Concert Series at MU's Jesse Hall. The crowd gave a long standing ovation for the orchestra, encouraging the conductor, Theodore Kuchar, to take several bows before the performers left the stage.
The Lviv National Philharmonic Orchestra of Ukraine performed on Saturday, Feb. 25, at Jesse Hall in Columbia. The orchestra was officially established on Sept. 27, 1902 and has continued to grow ever since. During its first season, the orchestra performed nearly 115 concerts, featuring pieces from Ludwig van Beethoven, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Peter Tchaikovsky, Richard Strauss and many other renowned composers. Today, the Academic Symphony Orchestra of Lviv National Philharmonic is one of the largest in Ukraine.
During its concert in Columbia, the orchestra performed three pieces: “Tragic Overture, Op. 81” and “Violin Concerto in D Major, Op. 77” by German composer Johannes Brahms, and “Symphony No. 9 in E minor, Op. 95” by Czech Austro-Hungarian composer Antonín Dvořák. Vladyslava Luchenko, who made her solo debut at age 11 in the Kiev National Philharmonia, was the evening’s featured solo violinist. After she finished her solos, a member of the audience came up to the stage and handed her flowers.
At the end of the concert, the audience gave a multi-minute standing ovation, remaining on their feet after Theodore Kuchar, the conductor, came out several times to take a bow and offer recognition to the musicians.
Bailey Stover is a multimedia journalist with The Missourian. She is pursuing a double major in Journalism and Spanish and a double minor in Public Health and Sociology at the University of Missouri. She can be reached by email at bascnh@mail.missouri.edu.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.