The Route 66 Brass Band performs at Whitmore Hall

Eric Treviño performs a trumpet solo for the School of Music on Thursday at Whitmore Recital Hall in Columbia. The group is part of the 399th Army Band, which has been based in Fort Leonard Wood for the past 65 years.
James Klausmeyer assists the Route 66 Brass Band on the drums for a School of Music convocation on Thursday at Whitmore Recital Hall in Columbia. The group is part of the 399th Army Band which performs at many schools around the state, in an effort to emphasize the importance of music education.
The Route 66 Brass Band performed at Whitmore Hall on Thursday in Columbia. The band is one of seven different ensembles within the 399th Army Band based in Fort Leonard Wood. For nearly an hour the group of nine played a variety of pop, rock, and jazz pieces.
The band stayed after their performance to speak one on one with MU students about their experience and how they began playing in the Army.