The sights of spring in a spirited city

Helmi Sheely, owner of Helmi’s Gardens, waters plants on top of a parakeet cage Wednesday at Helmi’s Garden in Columbia. The garden hosts workshop events throughout the year to give people the skills needed to have a good gardening experience.
Helmi Sheely, owner of Helmi’s Gardens, waters growing plants Wednesday at Helmi’s Garden in Columbia. Sheely opened the garden in 2012 to pursue her gardening passion and guide others toward their dreams.
Luke Kindle sells lemonade Monday at Speakers Circle on the MU campus. “That’s what’s really special to me,” Kindle said. “This is my product and the fact that people want that is probably the most rewarding part of it, honestly.”
Eastern redbuds bloom at Shelter Gardens in Columbia. Shelter Gardens has 300 varieties of shrubs and trees in its five-acre botanical garden, as well as a memorial to veterans lost in the Vietnam War.
Mandy Crane trims the fur of Bailey, a Yorkie, Thursday at Shampooches in Columbia. Crane started the company with her business partner in 2018 as a mobile dog groomer. The brick and mortar establishment opened in October.
MU sophomore Blake Blechle prepares to throw an atlatl Thursday in Columbia. Atlatls are devices used by indigenous North Americans to propel spears, and the atlatl throwing was part of a lab for an MU archaeology course. Blechle was the first member of his class to hit the target.
As the flowers continue to bloom, Columbia residents are following suit, with spring activities cropping up throughout the city.
The garden shops are preparing for the rush of spring gardeners eager to plant the season’s buds. Pet groomers are preparing for a surge of spring haircuts for Columbia’s four-legged friends. Local parks are seeing an influx of people participating in a wide range of activities.
Despite the excitement, the warm weather isn’t quite here for the long haul, with a wave of rain in the five-day forecast. But for now, Columbia remains sunny and bright.
I am an Assistant Director of Photography at the Missourian and a photojournalism graduate student at MU's School of Journalism. In the past, I've worked as an education reporter, staff photographer and photo editor.
Reach me at ejrxch@umsystem.edu
Assistant Director of Photography at the Columbia Missourian. Previously photo editor, staff photographer, reporter. Reach me at madiwinfield@mail.missouri.edu or at @madiwinfield on Instagram and Twitter.
