Monday, Feb. 14
Women’s basketball: Stephens College vs. Central Baptist College
Stephens College will play Central Baptist College at 3:00 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 15
The Columbia Police Department is hosting a training session for rental property managers on addressing crime at rental properties. The training will be held at the Regional Training Center from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Missouri State Museum will host a live Zoom event that focuses on American illustrator Rose O’Neill, the creator of the Kewpie. The event is from 1 to 2 p.m. Register to receive the Zoom link.
Revitalize with yoga and a meditation session led by Lisa Harrison, the departmental administrator in biochemistry. The class is from 3 to 4 p.m. and is limited to 25 people. RSVP to get a spot.
Men’s basketball: Columbia College vs. University of Health Science and Pharmacy
Columbia College hosts the University of Health Science and Pharmacy for its last home game of the season. The game starts at 7:30 p.m.
Men’s basketball: Missouri vs. Arkansas
The Tigers will host the Razorbacks in their second home game in a row. Tip-off is at 8 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 16
Attend a presentation from Dr. Jerel Ezell, a social epidemiologist and professor at Cornell University's African Studies and Research Center. The online event is from noon to 1 p.m. It will offer insights to the social, economic and political causes of the Flint Water Crisis. Register for the event.
Friends of the Columbia Public Library Book Sale
The library is hosting its semiweekly sale in the lobby. The sale will be from noon to 3 p.m. All proceeds support library services.
Women’s softball: Stephens College vs. University of Saint Mary
Stephens College will play the University of Saint Mary starting at 1 p.m.
Attend a presentation from Karen Flynn, the associate professor in the University of Illinois Department of Gender and Women’s Studies and African American Studies Program. She will share about her conversations with Black healthcare workers in Toronto. The online event is from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Register for the Zoom event.
MU Wrestling:
Missouri will face off against Iowa State at 6:30 p.m in the Hearnes Center.
Thursday, Feb. 17
Alzheimer's Association, Greater Missouri Chapter, will host the first in a series of lectures about the health of caregivers. This event will be held over Zoom from noon to 1 p.m. Register to receive the Zoom link.
Join the State Historical Society of Missouri for a panel discussion on the role of St. Louis-area Black nurse activists. The free online event is from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., and registration is required.
Friday, Feb. 18
Join Jerrell Jackson, former NFL player and owner of API Elite, as he discusses how having a healthy lifestyle can lead to financial gains. The online event is from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Register for the event.
Women’s softball: Stephens College vs. Briar Cliff University
Stephens College will play Briar Cliff University starting at 2 p.m.
Join co-editor of "Getting Real About Race" and MU graduate Stephanie M. McClure in her discussion of three chapters from the collection. Learn why research and public perception often differ at this event from 3 to 4:30 p.m. at 325 Gentry Hall. The event will also be available virtually through Zoom.
Attend a film screening of “King Richard,” a movie based on Venus and Serena Williams and their father’s coaching throughout their tennis careers. The screening will take place from 8 to 10:30 p.m in MU Student Center's Leadership Auditorium.
Saturday, Feb. 19
This 7K race will start at Capen Park at 9 a.m. Registration closes at noon on February 18th and costs $35 to participate.
Sunday, Feb. 20
Women’s basketball: Missouri vs. Mississippi State
The Tigers will open up a day filled with MU basketball with a rematch against the Bulldogs at 2 p.m.
Men’s basketball: Missouri vs. Mississippi State
In back-to-back matchups, Missouri will have a home game against Mississippi State at 7 p.m.