Monday, Feb. 21
Join internationally known storyteller Mitch Capel from 2 to 2:30 p.m. on Zoom. Registration is required, but the program will be recorded for later viewing.
City Council Meeting
Columbia City Council will meet at 7:00 pm in the council chamber within Daniel Boone City Building.
Enjoy one of the world’s prominent Black poets, Paul Laurence Dunbar, as told by Mitch Capel. It will take place from 7 to 8 p.m. over Zoom and will be recorded for later viewing. Registration is required.
Tuesday, Feb. 22
Join SHSMO Art Curator Joan Stack as she examines the various artwork and photographs on display in Black Health and Wellness: A Selection of Historical Images. This event is online at 3 p.m. Registration is required.
This guided painting session will lead you through the basic techniques of acrylic painting from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in Columbia Public Library's Friends Room. All supplies are provided and all skill levels are welcome. Registration is required. Adults and teens only.
MU men’s basketball vs. Tennessee
The Tigers will take on the Tennessee Volunteers at 6 p.m. at Mizzou Arena.
Share your own poems, or listen and enjoy others’ poems. The event will be from 7 to 8 p.m. on Zoom.
Wednesday, Feb. 23
The Boone County Early Childhood Coalition will help you assess your child’s well-being and social-emotional health with a free, walk-in screening. It will be from 10 a.m. to noon in the Southern Boone County Public Library Meeting Room.
The “We Always Swing” Jazz Series' Black History Month celebration continues with Wynton Marsalis at the Missouri Theater. The doors open at 6 p.m. and the performance starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are available at the box office or online.
Columbia Public Library is celebrating 100 years of operation with an event about the history and influence of the library in the community. This hybrid event will be held in Columbia Public Library's Friends Room and on Zoom from 7 to 8:15 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 24
This event is the third part of a series presented by the Alzheimer’s Association Missouri Chapter, focusing on the health and emotional well-being of caregivers. The event begins at noon on Zoom.
MU women’s basketball vs. Kentucky
Missouri women’s basketball plays Kentucky at 7 p.m. at Mizzou Arena.
Join a panel discussion about parenting transgender youth. The panel includes parents and volunteers from the Center Project and Parents4Parents. The event begins will be from 7 to 8 p.m. on Zoom.
Friday, Feb. 25
Launch a startup in one weekend and learn how to think, work and build like one. This three-day event costs $50 a ticket. It will start at 4:30 p.m.
Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m. The event is for ages 18 and up. Tickets range from 10 to 15 dollars. Proof of a negative COVID-19 test or vaccination card is required to attend.
Saturday, Feb. 26
Launch a startup in one weekend and learn how to think, work and build like one. This three-day event costs $50 a ticket. It will last all day, starting at 9 a.m. and ending at 9 p.m.
Stephens College Softball vs. Iowa Wesleyan
Stephens College takes on Iowa Wesleyan University at 10:00 a.m.
Stephens College Softball vs. Kentucky State
Stephens College takes on Kentucky State University at noon.
Join this online event to celebrate Black history and culture. Check-in and team setup begins at 6 p.m. The game begins at 6:30 p.m. Teams are limited to six people and registration is required.
Sunday, Feb. 27
Launch a startup in one weekend and learn how to think, work and build like one. This three-day event costs $50 a ticket. It will last all day, starting at 9 a.m. and ending at 8 p.m.