Monday, Feb. 21

Great Stories for Young Folks - With Mitch Capel

Join internationally known storyteller Mitch Capel from 2 to 2:30 p.m. on Zoom. Registration is required, but the program will be recorded for later viewing.

City Council Meeting

Columbia City Council will meet at 7:00 pm in the council chamber within Daniel Boone City Building.

Dunbar Alive - With Mitch Capel

Enjoy one of the world’s prominent Black poets, Paul Laurence Dunbar, as told by Mitch Capel. It will take place from 7 to 8 p.m. over Zoom and will be recorded for later viewing. Registration is required.

Tuesday, Feb. 22

Exploring Black Health and Wellness through a Collection of Historical Images 

Join SHSMO Art Curator Joan Stack as she examines the various artwork and photographs on display in Black Health and Wellness: A Selection of Historical Images. This event is online at 3 p.m. Registration is required. 

Winter Paint-Along

This guided painting session will lead you through the basic techniques of acrylic painting from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in Columbia Public Library's Friends Room. All supplies are provided and all skill levels are welcome. Registration is required. Adults and teens only.

MU men’s basketball vs. Tennessee

The Tigers will take on the Tennessee Volunteers at 6 p.m. at Mizzou Arena.

Virtual Open Mic Poetry Reading

Share your own poems, or listen and enjoy others’ poems. The event will be from 7 to 8 p.m. on Zoom.

Wednesday, Feb. 23

Is Your Child on Track?

The Boone County Early Childhood Coalition will help you assess your child’s well-being and social-emotional health with a free, walk-in screening. It will be from 10 a.m. to noon in the Southern Boone County Public Library Meeting Room.

Wynton Marsalis and the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra 

The “We Always Swing” Jazz Series' Black History Month celebration continues with Wynton Marsalis at the Missouri Theater. The doors open at 6 p.m. and the performance starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are available at the box office or online. 

Founding Mothers: Establishing Library Services in Columbia

Columbia Public Library is celebrating 100 years of operation with an event about the history and influence of the library in the community. This hybrid event will be held in Columbia Public Library's Friends Room and on Zoom from 7 to 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 24

Caring for Someone with Dementia — Your Emotional Health

This event is the third part of a series presented by the Alzheimer’s Association Missouri Chapter, focusing on the health and emotional well-being of caregivers. The event begins at noon on Zoom.

MU women’s basketball vs. Kentucky

Missouri women’s basketball plays Kentucky at 7 p.m. at Mizzou Arena.

Parenting Transgender Youth

Join a panel discussion about parenting transgender youth. The panel includes parents and volunteers from the Center Project and Parents4Parents. The event begins will be from 7 to 8 p.m. on Zoom.

Friday, Feb. 25

Techstars Startup Weekend

Launch a startup in one weekend and learn how to think, work and build like one. This three-day event costs $50 a ticket. It will start at 4:30 p.m.

Soul Sessions COMO: Live Music and Art Showcase at The Blue Note

Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m. The event is for ages 18 and up. Tickets range from 10 to 15 dollars. Proof of a negative COVID-19 test or vaccination card is required to attend. 

Saturday, Feb. 26

Techstars Startup Weekend

Launch a startup in one weekend and learn how to think, work and build like one. This three-day event costs $50 a ticket. It will last all day, starting at 9 a.m. and ending at 9 p.m. 

Stephens College Softball vs. Iowa Wesleyan

Stephens College takes on Iowa Wesleyan University at 10:00 a.m.

Stephens College Softball vs. Kentucky State

Stephens College takes on Kentucky State University at noon.

Black History & Culture Trivia Night

Join this online event to celebrate Black history and culture. Check-in and team setup begins at 6 p.m. The game begins at 6:30 p.m. Teams are limited to six people and registration is required.

Sunday, Feb. 27

Techstars Startup Weekend

Launch a startup in one weekend and learn how to think, work and build like one. This three-day event costs $50 a ticket. It will last all day, starting at 9 a.m. and ending at 8 p.m. 

