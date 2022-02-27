Monday, Feb. 28

Is Your Child on Track? 

Make sure your child is on target with their growth and development at a walk-in screening from 10 a.m. to noon in Columbia Public Library's Children’s Program Room.

Mizzou Labor and Employment Law Society Guest Speaker 

Janine M. Martin, a principal in the firm of Hammond and Shinners, P.C, will discuss traditional labor and employee benefits law at Hulston Hall, Room 3, from 1-2 p.m.

Wes Warnhoff's Clarinet Recital

Wesley Warnhoff will be performing clarinet at a recital from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. in Sheryl Crow Hall at Sinquefield Music Center. Tickets are $5 or free with an MU student ID.

Tuesday, March 1

Softball: Stephens College vs. Lincoln University

The Stars will be playing two back-to-back games at home against Lincoln University. The first game is set to start at 1 p.m. followed by the second at 3 p.m.

Baseball: Columbia College vs. MidAmerica Nazarene

The Cougars will face off against the No. 22 team in the NAIA, MidAmerica Nazarene, in a home game. The game will start at 3 p.m.

Storm of Our Making

MU School of Music’s Nova Singers will perform at Sacred Heart Catholic Church for the annual Art and Music Concert at 7 p.m. 

Wednesday, March 2

First Wednesday Book Sale 

This month’s First Wednesday Book Sale will feature books about history and current events. The sale will be held from noon to 3 p.m. in the Columbia Public Library's Friends Room.

Thursday, March 3

True/False Film Fest

The annual True/False Film Fest is back in downtown Columbia from March 3-6. True/False will have a selection of the year’s best nonfiction films throughout The District and the MU campus. There will also be music, art and late-night parties.

Boko Haram: A Global Menace Around Lake Chad 

Join Mamadou Badiane in discussing the negative effects of Boko Haram, a violent extremist group that began in North Nigeria. The event will be from noon to 1 p.m. on Zoom.

A Visit with Peter Hessler 

For this month’s First Thursday Book Discussion, Peter Hessler will speak about his books. Come prepared with your favorite highlights of his books from noon to 1 p.m. on Zoom. Register to receive the Zoom link.

Winter Paint-Along

Join Lisa Franko from Access Arts for an evening of guided painting from 6:30-8 p.m. in the Columbia Public Library's Friends Room.

An Evening with Tom Chapin

Grammy-nominated artist Tom Chaplin will perform on Zoom from 7-8 p.m. Register to receive the Zoom link.

Friday, March 4

True/False Film Fest

The annual True/False Film Fest is back in downtown Columbia from March 3-6. True/False will have a selection of the year’s best nonfiction films throughout The District and the MU campus. There will also be music, art and late-night parties.

Baseball: Missouri vs. Tarleton State

MU baseball will host a three-game series against Tarleton State throughout the weekend. The first game of the series is TBA.

Softball: Missouri vs. St. Thomas

No. 14 Missouri softball will host its annual Mizzou Tournament throughout the weekend. For the first day of the tournament, the Tigers will play against St. Thomas at 4 p.m.

Saturday, March 5

True/False Film Fest

The annual True/False Film Fest is back in downtown Columbia from March 3-6. True/False will have a selection of the year’s best nonfiction films throughout The District and the MU campus. There will also be music, art and late-night parties.

Softball: Missouri vs. Bradley

No. 14 Missouri softball will host its annual Mizzou Tournament throughout the weekend. To start the second day of the tournament, the Tigers will play against Bradley at 10 a.m.

Friends of the Columbia Public Library Lobby Book Sale

There will be a book sale in the Columbia Public Library's Lobby from noon to 3 p.m. All proceeds go to support library services.

Softball: Missouri vs. St. Thomas

No. 14 Missouri softball will host its annual Mizzou Tournament throughout the weekend. The Tigers will play against St. Thomas at 12:30 p.m.

Baseball: Missouri vs. Tarleton State

MU baseball will host a three-game series against Tarleton State throughout the weekend. The second game of the series will start at 2 p.m.

Men’s basketball: Missouri vs. Georgia

The Tigers will return home after two road games to host the Bulldogs in the Mizzou Arena. The game will begin at 2:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 6

True/False Film Fest

The annual True/False Film Fest is back in downtown Columbia from March 3-6. True/False will have a selection of the year’s best nonfiction films throughout The District and the MU campus. There will also be music, art and late-night parties.

Softball: Missouri vs. Bradley

No. 14 Missouri softball will host its annual Mizzou Tournament throughout the weekend. To start the final day of the tournament, the Tigers will play against Bradley at 11:30 a.m.

Baseball: Missouri vs. Tarleton State

MU baseball will host a three-game series against Tarleton State throughout the weekend. The final game will start at 1 p.m.

Softball: Missouri vs. St. Thomas

No. 14 Missouri softball will host its annual Mizzou Tournament throughout the weekend. To start the final day of the tournament, the Tigers will play against St. Thomas at 2 p.m.

