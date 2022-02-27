Monday, Feb. 28
Make sure your child is on target with their growth and development at a walk-in screening from 10 a.m. to noon in Columbia Public Library's Children’s Program Room.
Janine M. Martin, a principal in the firm of Hammond and Shinners, P.C, will discuss traditional labor and employee benefits law at Hulston Hall, Room 3, from 1-2 p.m.
Wesley Warnhoff will be performing clarinet at a recital from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. in Sheryl Crow Hall at Sinquefield Music Center. Tickets are $5 or free with an MU student ID.
Tuesday, March 1
Softball: Stephens College vs. Lincoln University
The Stars will be playing two back-to-back games at home against Lincoln University. The first game is set to start at 1 p.m. followed by the second at 3 p.m.
Baseball: Columbia College vs. MidAmerica Nazarene
The Cougars will face off against the No. 22 team in the NAIA, MidAmerica Nazarene, in a home game. The game will start at 3 p.m.
MU School of Music’s Nova Singers will perform at Sacred Heart Catholic Church for the annual Art and Music Concert at 7 p.m.
Wednesday, March 2
This month’s First Wednesday Book Sale will feature books about history and current events. The sale will be held from noon to 3 p.m. in the Columbia Public Library's Friends Room.
Thursday, March 3
The annual True/False Film Fest is back in downtown Columbia from March 3-6. True/False will have a selection of the year’s best nonfiction films throughout The District and the MU campus. There will also be music, art and late-night parties.
Join Mamadou Badiane in discussing the negative effects of Boko Haram, a violent extremist group that began in North Nigeria. The event will be from noon to 1 p.m. on Zoom.
For this month’s First Thursday Book Discussion, Peter Hessler will speak about his books. Come prepared with your favorite highlights of his books from noon to 1 p.m. on Zoom. Register to receive the Zoom link.
Join Lisa Franko from Access Arts for an evening of guided painting from 6:30-8 p.m. in the Columbia Public Library's Friends Room.
Grammy-nominated artist Tom Chaplin will perform on Zoom from 7-8 p.m. Register to receive the Zoom link.
Friday, March 4
Baseball: Missouri vs. Tarleton State
MU baseball will host a three-game series against Tarleton State throughout the weekend. The first game of the series is TBA.
Softball: Missouri vs. St. Thomas
No. 14 Missouri softball will host its annual Mizzou Tournament throughout the weekend. For the first day of the tournament, the Tigers will play against St. Thomas at 4 p.m.
Saturday, March 5
Softball: Missouri vs. Bradley
No. 14 Missouri softball will host its annual Mizzou Tournament throughout the weekend. To start the second day of the tournament, the Tigers will play against Bradley at 10 a.m.
There will be a book sale in the Columbia Public Library's Lobby from noon to 3 p.m. All proceeds go to support library services.
Softball: Missouri vs. St. Thomas
No. 14 Missouri softball will host its annual Mizzou Tournament throughout the weekend. The Tigers will play against St. Thomas at 12:30 p.m.
Baseball: Missouri vs. Tarleton State
MU baseball will host a three-game series against Tarleton State throughout the weekend. The second game of the series will start at 2 p.m.
Men’s basketball: Missouri vs. Georgia
The Tigers will return home after two road games to host the Bulldogs in the Mizzou Arena. The game will begin at 2:30 p.m.
Sunday, March 6
Softball: Missouri vs. Bradley
No. 14 Missouri softball will host its annual Mizzou Tournament throughout the weekend. To start the final day of the tournament, the Tigers will play against Bradley at 11:30 a.m.
Baseball: Missouri vs. Tarleton State
MU baseball will host a three-game series against Tarleton State throughout the weekend. The final game will start at 1 p.m.
Softball: Missouri vs. St. Thomas
No. 14 Missouri softball will host its annual Mizzou Tournament throughout the weekend. To start the final day of the tournament, the Tigers will play against St. Thomas at 2 p.m.