Monday, Feb. 7
City Council Meeting
The Columbia City Council will convene for its regular Monday meeting at 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 8
Carolyn Amparan and two other local climate action leaders will be sharing their presentation on how Columbia could attain all of its energy from renewable sources by 2030. It will be held over Zoom from noon to 1 p.m. Registration is required in order to receive the Zoom link.
Women’s basketball: Stephens College at Columbia College
Stephens College will play right next door at Columbia College at 5:30 p.m.
Learn about opening theory with Jason Delpire at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom. Players must be 10 or older with knowledge about chess notation. Registration is required in order to receive the Zoom link.
Wednesday, Feb 9
Black History Month Film
This year, Columbia Parks and Recreation will be showing Southside With You, a portrayal of the love story between Barack Obama and Michelle Robinson. The movie will begin at 6 p.m. at the Armory Sports Center. Admission is free.
Thursday, Feb. 10
The Alzheimer's Association, Greater Missouri Chapter, will host the first lecture of a series that focuses on the health of caregivers. This event will be held from noon to 1 p.m. on Zoom. Registration is required in order to receive the Zoom link.
Join Sally Rogers in another virtual evening of songs to remember at 7 p.m. Registration is required in order to receive the Zoom link.
Friday, Feb. 11
The Boone County Early Childhood Coalition (BCECC) is hosting a free screening to assess well-being and social-emotional health of children from 2 months to 5 years of age. After the survey, staff will discuss results and share possible resources. This will be from 10 a.m. to noon at the Columbia Public Library in the Children’s Program Room.
Hop on this virtual cooking class and learn how to make caramel candies and chocolates from 4 to 5:15 p.m. Registration is required in order to receive the Zoom link.
Cafe Berlin is hosting a Valentine's Weekend Show featuring Flyover Country and Meredith Shaw. The doors will open at 7 p.m. and the show will start at 8 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 12
Women’s basketball: Stephens College vs Williams Baptist University
Williams Baptist travels to Stephens for a game at 1 p.m.
The book sale will take place from noon to 3 p.m. in the lobby of the Columbia Public Library.
Men’s basketball: Missouri vs. Ole Miss
The Tigers take on Ole Miss at 7:30 p.m at Mizzou Arena in their second straight home game.
Sunday, Feb. 13
Join Rocket Kirchner at 2 p.m on the Columbia Public Library reading balcony and listen to some local music.
Women’s basketball: Missouri vs. Arkansas
Arkansas travels to Missouri to play the Tigers at 2:30 p.m. at Mizzou Arena.