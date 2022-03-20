Monday, March 21
Catherine Miller, who has a master's degree in education, will discuss the importance of parents staying on the same page when it comes to their children and how to avoid relationship traps. This event will be held in the Columbia Public Library Friends Room from 7-8 p.m. Registration is required.
Up-and-coming musician David Ramirez is performing live with special guest Caroline Spence at Rose Music Hall. The doors open at 8 p.m., and the show starts at 9 p.m. Tickets are available on the website.
Tuesday, March 22
Lacrosse: Columbia College vs. Ottawa University
Ottawa University will challenge Columbia College at home at 5 p.m.
Meet with those who are challenging themselves to the 2022 Book Riot Read Harder Challenge from 6:30-7:30 p.m. in the Friends Room at the Columbia Public Library.
Tony Award-winning director Bartlett Sher presents her rendition of "Fiddler on the Roof." The musical will be shown at Jesse Auditorium at 7 p.m. Tickets are available on the website.
Wednesday, March 23
Women had fewer rights historically, and as a result, were left out of many historical records. Genealogist Tim Dollens will share ways to find your female relatives from 1-2 p.m. in the Columbia Public Library Friends Room.
Softball: Missouri vs. Western Illinois
Western Illinois will take on the Tigers in softball at 4:30 p.m at home.
Learn about mayoral and City Council candidates for this year's election. This event will be held both in person and on Zoom from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Columbia Public Library. Registration for both Zoom and in-person attendance is required. The forum will also be broadcast on KFRU 1400 AM and KOPN 89.5 FM.
Thursday, March 24
Softball: Stephens College vs. Principia College
Principia College will challenge Stephens at home with a double header at 3 and 5 p.m.
Scientists from the University of Missouri will discuss their interest areas within their field from 6:30-7:30 p.m. in the Friends Room at Columbia Public Library.
Friday, March 25
Softball: Columbia College vs. America Nazarene
Columbia College will take on America Nazarene in a double header at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.
The Columbia Chamber of Commerce will celebrate the grand opening of the Achieve Wellness Medical Center at 3 p.m.
Lacrosse: Columbia College vs. Saint Mary
Columbia College will face-off against Saint Mary at 6 p.m. at home.
Baseball: Missouri vs. Arkansas
Arkansas baseball will travel to Missouri for a 6 p.m. game.
Saturday, March 26
Chive On Missouri will have a Beer Olympics fundraiser at Bur Oak Brewery Company. They will host games like Cornhole, giant Jenga, a team relay event and more at 11 a.m.
Baseball: Missouri vs. Arkansas
The Tigers will challenge Arkansas once more. The home game starts at 2 p.m.
Softball: Stephens vs. Lyon College
Lyon College will travel to Columbia for a double-header against Stephens College softball at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.
Sunday, March 27
Baseball: Missouri vs. Arkansas
To finish off the weekend, Missouri and Arkansas will play at 1 p.m. at Taylor Stadium.
Softball: Columbia College vs. Lyon College
Lyon College with challenge Columbia College at home at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.