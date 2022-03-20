Monday, March 21

The Power of Positive Parenting Workshop - Keeping a Healthy Relationship With Your Partner

Catherine Miller, who has a master's degree in education, will discuss the importance of parents staying on the same page when it comes to their children and how to avoid relationship traps. This event will be held in the Columbia Public Library Friends Room from 7-8 p.m. Registration is required.

David Ramirez preforming live at Rose Music Hall

Up-and-coming musician David Ramirez is performing live with special guest Caroline Spence at Rose Music Hall. The doors open at 8 p.m., and the show starts at 9 p.m. Tickets are available on the website.

Tuesday, March 22

Lacrosse: Columbia College vs. Ottawa University 

Ottawa University will challenge Columbia College at home at 5 p.m.

Read Harder Challenge Check-in

Meet with those who are challenging themselves to the 2022 Book Riot Read Harder Challenge from 6:30-7:30 p.m. in the Friends Room at the Columbia Public Library. 

MU's premiere of "Fiddler on the Roof"

Tony Award-winning director Bartlett Sher presents her rendition of "Fiddler on the Roof." The musical will be shown at Jesse Auditorium at 7 p.m. Tickets are available on the website.

Wednesday, March 23

Tracing Your Female Ancestry

Women had fewer rights historically, and as a result, were left out of many historical records. Genealogist Tim Dollens will share ways to find your female relatives from 1-2 p.m. in the Columbia Public Library Friends Room. 

Softball: Missouri vs. Western Illinois 

Western Illinois will take on the Tigers in softball at 4:30 p.m at home.

Election Forum: Columbia Mayor and City Council Wards 3 & 4 

Learn about mayoral and City Council candidates for this year's election. This event will be held both in person and on Zoom from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Columbia Public Library. Registration for both Zoom and in-person attendance is required. The forum will also be broadcast on KFRU 1400 AM and KOPN 89.5 FM.

Thursday, March 24

Softball: Stephens College vs. Principia College 

Principia College will challenge Stephens at home with a double header at 3 and 5 p.m.

Science on Wheels

Scientists from the University of Missouri will discuss their interest areas within their field from 6:30-7:30 p.m. in the Friends Room at Columbia Public Library. 

Friday, March 25

Softball: Columbia College vs. America Nazarene 

Columbia College will take on America Nazarene in a double header at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. 

Achieve Wellness Medical Center Ribbon Cutting

The Columbia Chamber of Commerce will celebrate the grand opening of the Achieve Wellness Medical Center at 3 p.m. 

Lacrosse: Columbia College vs. Saint Mary

Columbia College will face-off against Saint Mary at 6 p.m. at home.

Baseball: Missouri vs. Arkansas 

Arkansas baseball will travel to Missouri for a 6 p.m. game.

Saturday, March 26

Chive On Missouri Presents Beer Olympics

Chive On Missouri will have a Beer Olympics fundraiser at Bur Oak Brewery Company. They will host games like Cornhole, giant Jenga, a team relay event and more at 11 a.m.

Baseball: Missouri vs. Arkansas

The Tigers will challenge Arkansas once more. The home game starts at 2 p.m.

Softball: Stephens vs. Lyon College

Lyon College will travel to Columbia for a double-header against Stephens College softball at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Sunday, March 27

Baseball: Missouri vs. Arkansas 

To finish off the weekend, Missouri and Arkansas will play at 1 p.m. at Taylor Stadium.

Softball: Columbia College vs. Lyon College

Lyon College with challenge Columbia College at home at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

