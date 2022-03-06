Monday, March 7

Stephens Softball vs. Missouri Valley College 

Stephens College will play a double header against Missouri Valley at 1 and 3 p.m. at home. 

City Council Meeting

Columbia City Council will be convening at 7 p.m. in the Council Chamber. 

Tuesday, March 8

Peter Hessler: Going Back

MU College of Arts and Science will welcome New Yorker writer and acclaimed novelist Peter Hessler to speak about his experiences living in and returning from China at 4 p.m. in Jesse Wrench at Memorial Union. Registration is required. 

Inspired Collaboration Concert 

Three artists share the creative process behind their work “Flute Fly” and share new music and art created specifically for this event at 6:30 p.m. at Daniel Boone Regional Library. Registration is required.

Wednesday, March 9

Columbia College Lacrosse vs. Saint Mary University 

Columbia College will take on Saint Mary University at home at 6 p.m.

ProsperU: Financing Your Small Business Class 

Jessie Yankee, director of the Missouri Women’s Business Center, will lead a seminar on small business financing starting at 6 p.m. in the ProsperU classroom. 

Thursday, March 10

MU baseball vs. Gonzaga 

The Tigers will take on Gonzaga at 6 p.m. at home. 

Women’s Month Film

Watch "Joy," the true story of self-made millionaire Joy Mangano at 6 p.m. at Armory Sports Center. Call 573.874.6379 to register.

The Happy Fits 

The Happy Fits, who just released their second album “What Could Be Better,” will perform at 7 p.m at Rose Music Hall. 

Friday, March 11

MU softball vs. Northwestern

Northwestern is coming to Missouri. The game starts at 2 p.m.

MU softball vs. Ball State

Softball will play another game against Ball State at 4:30 p.m. 

Saturday, March 12

Friends of the Columbia Public Library Spring Book Sale 

Gently-used hardback and paperback books will be available for only 50 cents from 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. in the Friends Room and Conference Rooms A and B at Columbia Public Library.

Stephens Softball vs. Briar Cliff University

Briar Cliff will travel for a double header against Stephens at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. in Columbia. 

MU softball vs. Tennessee 

Tennessee will challenge Missouri at 1 p.m.

MU women's Gymnastics

The Tigers will compete against Lindenwood and Iowa State beginning at 5 p.m. 

The January Lanterns Album Release Party

The local pop-folk duo will host its first full-length album release party at 7 p.m. at The Blue Note. 

Sunday, March 13

MU baseball vs. Gonzaga 

Missouri will play at home against Gonzaga at 10 a.m.

MU softball vs. Tennessee

Missouri will play Tennessee at home at 1 p.m.

Show-Me Opera: The Marriage of Figaro

W.A. Mozart’s comedic Italian opera will be sung at the Missouri Theatre at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25.

