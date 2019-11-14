Friends cheers to the end of their first day

1. History & Development of Modern Afro-Cuban/Afro-Caribbean Music panel with Conrad Herwig & Dr. Maya Gibson

Rutgers University’s Jazz Studies director, Conrad Herwig, comes to Columbia to host a panel on ethnomusicology in Afro-Caribbean Music. The session will include a Q&A.

When: 5 to 7 p.m. Friday.

Where: Whitmore Recital Hall, Columbia College.

Cost: Free.

2. "Neighborhood 3: Requisition of Doom"

Don't miss this show by Jennifer Haley. Set in a suburban subdivision, parents discover that their teenagers are addicted to a horror video game. But when the virtual world turns into reality, fear overwhelms both players and parents. The show is rated PG-13. 

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday.

Where: Warehouse Theatre.

Cost: $8.

3. Spider-Man: Far From Home

Can’t afford Disney+ but need to see Marvel’s latest film? Check out the newest Spider-Man film — for free. Everything changed when Thanos attacked. Follow our friendly neighborhood Spider-Man as he leaves the country and gets sucked into a whole new world.

When: 8 to 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Where: Wrench Auditorium, 518 Hitt Street.

Cost: Free.

4. Günter-Hans 3rd Annual Cider Fest

It’s BYOC (build your own cider) weekend at Günter-Hans. The artisan cafe is opening new flavors once more and letting the guests decide how and what they want to drink.

When: 2 p.m. Friday to 10 p.m. Saturday.

Where: Günter-Hans.

Cost: Prices vary.

5. Children's Cat Academy

Do your kids love cats? If you haven’t gone yet this month, Papa’s Cat Café is hosting its weekly Cat-urday event. Kids will be able to learn about their favorite pet, do crafts, have a story time and even have time to cuddle and play with the cafe’s resident furballs.

When: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

Where: Papa’s Cat Café.

Cost: $7.

6. Fall Into Art

For those that enjoy the finer things in life, the sixth annual Fall Into Art festival will be back this weekend. With a silent auction, cider and cookies, the event can be a good way to spend the cloudy weekend.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Where: Plaza Event Center at Parkade, 601 Business Loop 70 West.

Cost: Free, donations welcome.

7. Santa's Arrival at Bass Pro Shop

This weekend, meet Santa Claus at the Columbia Bass Pro Shop. Get started on holiday celebrations with free pictures with Santa, crafts, hot chocolate and a tree lighting.

When: 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday.

Where: Bass Pro Shop.

Cost: Free.

8. Aspire Fall 2019

It's ladies' night. This weekend, women are invited to attend a 3-hour event and enjoy comedy, music and conversation centered around empowering and inspiring women through religion.

When: 6 p.m. Saturday.

Where: Forum Christian Church.

Cost: $25 to $35.

9. Whole Lotta Love: Salute to Led Zeppelin

The 70s will never die. Enjoy a local salute to the rock legends of Led Zeppelin by the Mercury Trio and a hoard of other rock singers.

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Where: The Blue Note.

Cost: $6.

10. Silent Party Columbia Hip-Hop Wars "Drake x Lil Wayne x Cardi B"

Here’s something you don’t see every day: a silent dance party. Spend the night and morning with headphones and no socialization as you dance to your own favorite hip-hop artist.

When: 9 p.m. Saturday to 1 a.m. Sunday.

Where: Bur Oak Brewing Company.

Cost: $10 to $20.

  • Breaking News reporter, spring 2019 Studying Convergence: Photojournalism and Russian Reach me at eludn5@missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at (573) 882-5720

