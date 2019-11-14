1. History & Development of Modern Afro-Cuban/Afro-Caribbean Music panel with Conrad Herwig & Dr. Maya Gibson
Rutgers University’s Jazz Studies director, Conrad Herwig, comes to Columbia to host a panel on ethnomusicology in Afro-Caribbean Music. The session will include a Q&A.
When: 5 to 7 p.m. Friday.
Where: Whitmore Recital Hall, Columbia College.
Cost: Free.
Don't miss this show by Jennifer Haley. Set in a suburban subdivision, parents discover that their teenagers are addicted to a horror video game. But when the virtual world turns into reality, fear overwhelms both players and parents. The show is rated PG-13.
When: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday.
Where: Warehouse Theatre.
Cost: $8.
Can’t afford Disney+ but need to see Marvel’s latest film? Check out the newest Spider-Man film — for free. Everything changed when Thanos attacked. Follow our friendly neighborhood Spider-Man as he leaves the country and gets sucked into a whole new world.
When: 8 to 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Where: Wrench Auditorium, 518 Hitt Street.
Cost: Free.
It’s BYOC (build your own cider) weekend at Günter-Hans. The artisan cafe is opening new flavors once more and letting the guests decide how and what they want to drink.
When: 2 p.m. Friday to 10 p.m. Saturday.
Where: Günter-Hans.
Cost: Prices vary.
Do your kids love cats? If you haven’t gone yet this month, Papa’s Cat Café is hosting its weekly Cat-urday event. Kids will be able to learn about their favorite pet, do crafts, have a story time and even have time to cuddle and play with the cafe’s resident furballs.
When: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday.
Where: Papa’s Cat Café.
Cost: $7.
For those that enjoy the finer things in life, the sixth annual Fall Into Art festival will be back this weekend. With a silent auction, cider and cookies, the event can be a good way to spend the cloudy weekend.
When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Where: Plaza Event Center at Parkade, 601 Business Loop 70 West.
Cost: Free, donations welcome.
This weekend, meet Santa Claus at the Columbia Bass Pro Shop. Get started on holiday celebrations with free pictures with Santa, crafts, hot chocolate and a tree lighting.
When: 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday.
Where: Bass Pro Shop.
Cost: Free.
It's ladies' night. This weekend, women are invited to attend a 3-hour event and enjoy comedy, music and conversation centered around empowering and inspiring women through religion.
When: 6 p.m. Saturday.
Where: Forum Christian Church.
Cost: $25 to $35.
The 70s will never die. Enjoy a local salute to the rock legends of Led Zeppelin by the Mercury Trio and a hoard of other rock singers.
When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Where: The Blue Note.
Cost: $6.
Here’s something you don’t see every day: a silent dance party. Spend the night and morning with headphones and no socialization as you dance to your own favorite hip-hop artist.
When: 9 p.m. Saturday to 1 a.m. Sunday.
Where: Bur Oak Brewing Company.
Cost: $10 to $20.