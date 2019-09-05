1. 'Rumors'
Usually, death and dinner parties don’t mix well together. In Neil Simon’s dark comedy “Rumors,” the deputy mayor of New York shoots himself just before guests arrive at his home, and his wife and lawyer are left to deal with the aftermath. You can see what happens for yourself during its final four performances at the Maplewood Barn Community Theatre this weekend.
When: 8 to 10:30 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.
Where: Maplewood Barn Community Theatre, 2900 E. Nifong Boulevard.
Cost: $10 for adults, $3 for children.
Local Columbia artisans and makers will be celebrated at a grassroots festival this weekend. You can purchase products, make custom orders and watch demonstrations on how different goods are made.
When: 5 to 7 p.m. Friday.
Where: Community Pop-Up Park, 807 Business Loop 70 E.
Cost: Free.
Come celebrate MU’s global community at the International Welcome Party. International organizations will showcase their cultures through activities, food and music.
When: 7 to 10 p.m. Friday.
Where: Main floor of MU Student Center.
Cost: Free.
Looking to get rid of some of that stuff piled up in your garage? The COMO Flea Swap gives you an opportunity to both trade and purchase items. The swap is pet friendly, accessible and offers free parking.
When: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.
Where: 6060 Wagon Trail Road.
Cost: Free.
It’s the first MU home game! Come show your stripes for the Tigers at this tailgate hosted by the Vice Provost of Student Affairs Bill Stackman and Dean of Students Jeff Zeilenga. After the food and games, the group will head over to Memorial Stadium.
When: 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday.
Where: Green space by Bluford and Brooks halls, 502 Kentucky Boulevard.
Cost: Free.
Put your workout toward a good cause this weekend at the first annual Run for Recovery. The 5K is in honor of Columbia native Scott Haynie, who died in 2018 from a fentanyl overdose. Proceeds and donations from the race will go toward recovery and awareness efforts.
When: 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
Where: Stephens Lake Park, 2001 East Broadway.
Cost: $30 for adults, $15 for children. Donations also accepted.
This family-friendly jazz festival has a lineup chock-full of Missouri favorites and unique musical groups. Come see them perform on the Rose Park outdoor stage at Rose Music Hall. Doors open at 2 p.m.
When: 3 p.m. Saturday.
Where: Rose Music Hall, 1013 Park Avenue.
Cost: Free.
If Mizzou-flavored ice cream isn’t enough for you, you’re in luck: Les Bourgeois is introducing Mizzou Vintage, a line of Mizzou-inspired wines. Head over after the home game for some snacks and the chance to taste the two new wines.
When: 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday.
Where: Les Bourgeois Vineyards A-Frame, 14020 West Highway BB, Rocheport.
Cost: Free.
Need inspiration for your wedding Pinterest board? Stop by the Fall Bridal Showcase to look at potential venues, photographers, catering, flowers and more. Wedding professionals who are located in mid-Missouri will be on-site to answer questions.
When: Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Where: Holiday Inn Executive Center, 2200 I-70 Drive SW.
Cost: $5 per person .
This pair of longtime bandmates will be opening the "We Always Swing" Jazz Series 2019-20 Silver Anniversary Concert Season this weekend at Murry’s, performing two shows in one night. The jazz duo has worked with musicians such as Dianne Reeves and Yo-Yo Ma.
When: 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday.
Where: 3107 Green Meadows Way.
Cost: Individual tickets from $28-46, student tickets $20-35.