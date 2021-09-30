Health officials don't yet know how many Missourians are taking advantage of the state's newly expanded Medicaid program, but they expect a high number of participants because of recent efforts to get the word out about the new health care benefits.
On Aug. 10, Cole County 19th Circuit Court Judge Jon Beetem ruled in favor of allowing Medicaid expansion to take effect as soon as possible. This ruling opened up Medicaid benefits to 275,000 Missourians who previously weren't covered.
The decision came even after the state intended to have two more months to begin accepting newly eligible residents. According to a press release from Gov. Mike Parson, his administration is working to create a plan to provide the necessary funding for the program.
The state will begin to process applications Friday. There are currently 4,200 applicants, and thousands more are expected to apply. Officials said they don’t yet have an updated number of new applicants but are expecting to have that information in the coming weeks.
As the ticking deadline approaches, Saralyn Erwin of the Northeast Missouri Health Council is sure a flood of applications will come in soon because of recent outreach efforts from the state and local health organizations.
Efforts to inform people have been a top priority since the ruling.
Flyers were put in food banks and homeless shelters.
Legal Services of Eastern and Western Missouri is holding enrollment events to encourage people and provide them with any assistance they might need for their enrollment.
Also, resources such as flyers and videos were made by the Missouri Foundation for Health in order to equip assisters for their clients.
“We have seen thousands more, but I don’t have an exact number yet,” Erwin said. “We will see more coming because of all we are doing to try to get the information out there.”