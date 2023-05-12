Friends and family streamed into Mizzou Arena dressed in button-down shirts and sun dresses on Friday as three days of scheduled commencement ceremonies got underway.

The festivities kicked off at 1 p.m. Friday with a graduate school master's and education specialist ceremony. Other graduation ceremonies for the University of Missouri's 13 schools and colleges were scheduled for later on Friday, as well as Saturday and Sunday.

Students from the University of Missouri had their graduation ceremony on Friday at Mizzou Arena in Columbia. The graduates received their master's and education degrees.
Enid Schatz gives a graduate student his degree on Friday at Mizzou Arena in Columbia. Schatz is the Associate Dean of the Graduate School.

