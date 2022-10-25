A haunted mine in Rolla will be open to visitors for three more days this month.
A haunted mine in Rolla will be open to visitors for three more days this month.
The haunted tour, held in the Missouri University of Science and Technology's experimental mine, is effectively an underground haunted house.
Since 1997, students from the university have put together the event to raise money. This year's tours began last weekend.
Admission is $15 for adults and $13 for children under 10, Missouri S&T students and people in the military.
Chase Acton, a head supervisor for the event and a junior at Missouri S&T, ticked off a few ways to prepare for the tour, such as wearing closed toed shoes and a jacket. Hard hats will be provided.
"Be ready to have a good time, and you’re probably going to be scared, some way or another,” Acton said.
The haunted mine will be open from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Oct. 31.
From 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, families with young children can walk through the mine with lights on.
