A haunted mine in Rolla will be open to visitors for three more days this month.

The haunted tour, held in the Missouri University of Science and Technology's experimental mine, is effectively an underground haunted house. 

  • Assistant city editor, Fall 2022. Studying print journalism. Reach me at sofizeman@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

