For 54 years, flyers at the Columbia Regional Airport have had to brave the elements, walking down the runway to board their waiting planes. 

That will all be over with the installation of three passenger boarding bridges in the airport's new terminal, which is scheduled to open in late September. 

  • Hi, my name is Charlie Drape and I am a Local Government reporter for Spring 2021. Reach me at cmdfd2@umsystem.edu, or 573-882-5700.

  • Claudia Levens is a fall 2021 city and county government reporter studying journalism and constitutional democracy. She can be reached at levensclaudia@gmail.com, 847-422-3735, or @tochange13 on twitter.

