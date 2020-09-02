Three people were sentenced on civil rights and obstruction charges related to the death of a man with a disability this week.
The three were sentenced for their roles in the death of Carl DeBrodie at Second Chance Homes, according to a news release from the United States Department of Justice.
Second Chance Homes is an organization that provided housing and care for developmentally disabled persons through a Missouri Department of Mental Health initiative.
Sherry Paulo, a former caregiver at Second Chance Homes, was sentenced to 17 and a half years in prison by U.S. District Court Judge Brian C. Wimes on Tuesday. Wimes sentenced the other two defendants, Anthony Flores and Anthony R.K. Flores, Wednesday. Anthony Flores was sentenced to a little more than 15 and a half years in prison. Anthony R.K. Flores was sentenced to three years of probation.
Flores and Paulo admitted in their plea deals that beginning in 2014, they observed DeBrodie's weight decline. They also observed that his overall health was deteriorating. Paulo stopped following DeBrodie's prescribed health regimen and stopped taking him to his doctors appointments, according to the news release.
Paulo eventually began to take DeBrodie to her home and would put him in her basement. DeBrodie's health worsened while in her basement, but Paulo and Flores chose not to take DeBrodie to get medical treatment even though he was in physical distress.
Paulo and Flores watched DeBrodie die in their basement around September 2016, according to the news release. After DeBrodie died, Paulo and Flores put DeBrodie in a trashcan. They then put the trashcan in a wooden crate they later filled with cement.
Paulo, Anthony Flores and Anthony R.K. Flores covered up DeBrodie's death in a variety of ways between September 2016 and April 2017. For example, Paulo falsified reports about DeBrodie's health after he died and had residents sit in his bed at Second Chance Homes. Second Chance employees reported DeBrodie missing on April 17, 2017, to the Fulton Missouri Police Department. DeBrodie's body was found on April 24, 2017, encased in concrete in a storage facility.
During the investigation, law enforcement officers learned that Paulo and Flores — for their amusement — forced DeBrodie and another resident to fight and then made them sleep on Paulo’s basement floor, according to previous Missourian reporting.
A wrongful death lawsuit filed by DeBrodie's family was settled in 2018.