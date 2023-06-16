Tigers Community Credit Union holds grand opening for third location

Delilah Romero, 7, tries to get her father, Andres Romero, to twirl in a circle next to the bubble machine on Friday at Tigers Community Credit Union in Columbia. The Tigers Community Credit Union opened its third location in the Westbury Village.
Ephraim Zuidhof, 4, sits still while getting a tiger face painting on Friday at Tigers Community Credit Union in Columbia. Kids selected from a menu of options such as butterflies, pandas, rock stars and unicorns.
Kristian Haywood, friend of XZayvien Soper, 3, wipes his eyes after he ran into a large cluster of bubbles on Friday at Tigers Community Credit Union in Columbia. XZayvien’s mother, A’Kaysion Soper, hoped that chasing bubbles would help use up all his energy.
Kyle Thall, right, reaches for a high five with Trenton Jones, 15, Tigers Community Credit Union’s volunteer mascot on Friday at Tigers Community Credit Union in Columbia. Thall danced with Kate Osman, left, Aurara Whitacre, 3, and Jacob Robbins, 3.
Hundreds of people flocked to the grand opening of Tigers Community Credit Union’s third location for free food, swag and fun on Friday. Kids and families came out for an assortment of activities, including balloon animals, face paint and bubbles. Stephanie Tyler, Community Outreach Representative at Tigers Community Credit Union, said that initially she worried that “no one was gonna come” but was surprised by the turnout at the event. Toward the end of the event, Tyler said that they figured 400 people had visited. “We’re just beyond thrilled by the community response,” she said.
Clayton Vickers is a graduate student at the University of Missouri Journalism School, and through his education there he aspires to become a public-affairs journalist of great renown.
Clayton is working in Jefferson City to cover the ongoings of the state legislature and the stories within the community that matter to Missourians. He hopes to utilize his political science background to step into government-accountability reporting that places power into the hands of constituents (at any scale).
Clayton will graduate with his master's degree in Spring of 2024 after completing an internship with a reputable publication.
