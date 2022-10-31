 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Tiny trick-or-treaters take on the town

Tiny trick-or-treaters take on the town
Elle Patrie, 5, lifts her butterfly wings

Elle Patrie, 5, lifts her butterfly wings after getting in her costume with her mother, Leslie Patrie’s help on Monday in Shepard neighborhood in Columbia. Elle dressed up as Spiderman disguised in an astronaut suit with butterfly wings.

The Patrie and Knerr family trick-or-treated in their neighborhood on Monday for Halloween. Elle Patrie, 5, dressed up in her Spiderman and astronaut costume with butterfly wings and sprinted from house to house, spreading out her wings as she ran, with friends Katy Knerr, 5, and Annie Knerr, 3. The three ended the night with overflowing buckets of candy and settled in to watch Halloween shows on the projector set up outside the Patrie’s house alongside an inflatable dragon and fire pit.

From left, Elle Patrie, 5, Katy Knerr, 5, and Annie Knerr, 3

From left, Elle Patrie, 5, Katy Knerr, 5, and Annie Knerr, 3, run up to a house on Monday in the Shepard neighborhood in Columbia. Jason Patrie said his favorite part about Halloween is “seeing the experience for our daughter and that sense of community that really comes out.”
Elle Patrie, 5, puts on her Spiderman mask

Elle Patrie, 5, puts on her Spiderman mask on Monday in the Shepard neighborhood in Columbia. Patrie’s favorite candy is chocolate covered marshmallows.
Sarah Chapman, left, and Cherie Chapman

Sarah Chapman, left, and Cherie Chapman pass out candy on Monday in the Shepard neighborhood in Columbia. “It’s always been a very open and warm neighborhood especially on Halloween but this year I feel like it’s been at another level,” Jason Patrie said.
The Patrie family and Knerr family go trick or treating

The Patrie family and Knerr family go trick or treating on Monday in the Shepard neighborhood in Columbia. Each year after Halloween the Patrie family uses the leftover chocolate candy bars to add to homemade ice cream.
From left, Elle Patrie, 5, Katy Knerr, 5, and Annie Knerr, 3, pick candy out of a bowl

From left, Elle Patrie, 5, Katy Knerr, 5, and Annie Knerr, 3, pick candy out of a bowl on Monday at Shepard neighborhood in Columbia. After Patrie’s Halloween bucket got full she used her astronaut helmet to hold candy.
Elle Patrie, 5, goes through her candy after trick or treating

Elle Patrie, 5, goes through her candy after trick-or-treating on Monday at Shepard neighborhood in Columbia. Patrie’s favorite part of the night was “getting all the candy and watching Mickey Mouse."
From left, Elle Patrie, 5, Annie Knerr, 3, and Katy Knerr, 5, watch a show on Monday

From left, Elle Patrie, 5, Annie Knerr, 3, and Katy Knerr, 5, watch a show on Monday at Shepard neighborhood in Columbia. “Especially with our daughter getting older, she’s really in a sweet spot where it’s just better and better for her every year,” Jason Patrie said.
Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Staff Photographer, Fall 2022 Studying photojournalism and documentary Reach me at michelle.gutierrez@mail.missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700 or at @photosmichelleg on Instagram and Twitter

Recommended for you