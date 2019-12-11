Gwen Roche, principal at Father Tolton High School, will not be renewing her contact for the 2020-2021 school year.
The announcement, in a press release Wednesday from the Catholic Diocese of Jefferson City, comes after Doug Callahan was let go from his position as school president in late October.
School president and principal are the top two administrative positions at the high school.
Bishop W. Shawn McKnight has enlisted the help of Partners in Mission to fill the leadership positions at the High School, according to the release.
“It is a priority for me, the superintendent of Catholic schools and the leadership of our parishes in Columbia to ensure the right team is in place for Fr. Tolton Catholic High School to thrive," McKnight said in the release. "I am grateful to Mrs. Roche for her good service to our community and look forward to working with her in this transition time.”
The school is considering all their options of hiring a principal and president, or a head of school, which was the previous administrative structure of Tolton, the diocese said.
The school, which opened its doors in 2011, currently has 252 students in grades nine through 12.
