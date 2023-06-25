Transcendence: Missouri showcases holistic, metaphysical amenities

Mary Cruise, left, performs auriculotherapy on Angie Butts, a certified crystal healer and Transcendence: Missouri organizer, on Sunday at Hampton Inn and Suite. Cruise placed small gold beads on specific points on the ear, which she said positively affect energy channels throughout the body.
Handmade jewelry and 3D-printed dragons made from durable rubber filament sit on a display booth on Sunday during Transcendence: Missouri at Hampton Inn and Suite. Each of the trinkets contained crystals said to offer healing properties.
Practitioners sell their wares and services at Transcendence: Missouri on Sunday at Hampton Inn and Suite. Tables offered medicines collected from nature, chiropractic and energy adjustments, and insight into what the eye can’t see.
Columbians got a rare, short window to meet with a merry band that engages the metaphysical, promising healing and wisdom in unique ways. Transcendence: Missouri blended worlds for both those seasoned with Magick and newcomers alike.
The event was hosted by Triple Flame Healing, a business that focuses on wellness through body and aura massages. Triple Flame’s owner, Angie Butts, organized the event and was in a chipper mood. Butts said she foresaw the success of Transcendence in a vision two years ago.
Many in attendance shared personal stories about having experienced signs, sensations or coincidences in their lives that gathered their faith in the metaphysical arts.
Lisa Pini, a psychic and medium who used to take listener calls for 92.7 FM in Lake of the Ozarks, helps people recognize messages from the dead. Pini held a conversation with a small crowd of listeners in a reserved hotel room, inviting participants to share their hopes, worries, questions and stories about encountering spectral visitors.
Attendees had 50 vendors to choose from throughout the event’s two-day duration, and ample business cards to take home for later. Butts said that she hopes to make the event bi-annual now that it has gotten a foothold in Columbia, and celebrates the curiosity of many of her guests.
Clayton Vickers is a graduate student at the University of Missouri Journalism School, and through his education there he aspires to become a public-affairs journalist of great renown.
Clayton is working in Jefferson City to cover the ongoings of the state legislature and the stories within the community that matter to Missourians. He hopes to utilize his political science background to step into government-accountability reporting that places power into the hands of constituents (at any scale).
Clayton will graduate with his master's degree in Spring of 2024 after completing an internship with a reputable publication.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.