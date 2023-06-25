 Skip to main content
Transcendence: Missouri showcases holistic, metaphysical amenities

Practitioners sell their wares and services

Practitioners sell their wares and services at Transcendence: Missouri on Sunday at Hampton Inn and Suite. Tables offered medicines collected from nature, chiropractic and energy adjustments, and insight into what the eye can’t see.

The event was hosted by Triple Flame Healing, a business that focuses on wellness through body and aura massages. Triple Flame’s owner, Angie Butts, organized the event and was in a chipper mood. Butts said she foresaw the success of Transcendence in a vision two years ago.

Mary Cruise, left, performs auriculotherapy on Angie Butts

Mary Cruise, left, performs auriculotherapy on Angie Butts, a certified crystal healer and Transcendence: Missouri organizer, on Sunday at Hampton Inn and Suite. Cruise placed small gold beads on specific points on the ear, which she said positively affect energy channels throughout the body.

Handmade jewelry and 3D-printed dragons made from durable rubber filament sit on a display booth on Sunday during Transcendence: Missouri at Hampton Inn and Suite. Each of the trinkets contained crystals said to offer healing properties.
Susan Walter talks to an attendee

Susan Walter talks to an attendee about her ability on Sunday at Hampton Inn and Suite. Walter said that she draws angels that she can see accompanying people.
