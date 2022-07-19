Boone County residents can expect triple-digit temperatures later this week, but the heat isn't expected to rise to life-threatening levels.
Thursday and Friday are forecast to have highs near 101, and Saturday and Sunday are predicted to have highs near 103, according to the National Weather Service in St. Louis.
A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms Sunday night and Monday could break the heat.
Boone County is "unlikely" to experience an excessive heat warning because the forecast does not include high levels of humidity, said Jayson Gosselin, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service.
An excessive heat warning typically is issued when forecasters believe temperatures are so extreme that residents should take precautions to avoid heat-related illnesses or even death, according to the weather service. A rule of thumb is that extreme heat conditions exist when heat index temperatures rise to 105 or higher and night temperatures remain at or above 75 for at least two consecutive days, according to the weather service.
Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services has resources available for those seeking relief from the heat. Cooling centers are available to the public during the building's normal business hours and allow residents to access lobbies, restrooms and drinking fountains, according to the City of Columbia.
Columbia's current cooling centers include:
- Activity & Recreation Center, 1701 W. Ash St.
- City Hall, 701 E. Broadway
- Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services, 1005 W. Worley St.
- Columbia Public Library, 100 W. Broadway
- Salvation Army, 1108 W. Ash St.
- Salvation Army Harbor House, 602 N. Ann St.
- St. Francis House, 901 Range Line St.
Residents seeking relief from the heat may take advantage of these resources to avoid heat-related illnesses. Those at the greatest risk for heat-related illnesses include infants and children up to 4 years old, people 65 years and older and people who are ill.
The National Weather Service encourages residents to avoid unnecessary outdoor activity during the hottest hours of the day, drink water often, wear light, loose-fitting clothing and never leave children or pets unattended in vehicles.