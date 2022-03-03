 Skip to main content
True/False Film Fest kicks off with a night of Jubilee

The True/False Film Fest kicked off with its annual jubilee on Thursday outside the Missouri Theatre in Columbia. The event blossomed with food, True/False "Q Queens" and locals ready for the festival to begin.

Carolyn Magnuson holds up her cape during the True/False Jubilee

Carolyn Magnuson holds up her cape on Thursday inside one of the pop-up tents at the True/False Film Fest jubilee. The theme this year is “In/visible Villages,” and flamboyant costumes are encouraged.
The True/False Jubilee took place outside of Missouri Theatre on Thursday in Columbia

The True/False Jubilee took place outside the Missouri Theatre on Thursday. The kickoff event signals the beginning of Columbia’s most anticipated annual film festival.
Krsti Rowden instructs people on where to go during the True/False Jubilee

Kristi Rowden directs people during the True/False Jubilee on Thursday outside the Missouri Theatre. Rowden, a self-described T/F Disney princess and “Q Queen,” helps attendees queue for events and get last-minute tickets.
Dennis O’Brien and Sarah Myers enjoy the food at the True/False Jubilee

Dennis O’Brien and Sarah Myers enjoy the food at the True/False Jubilee on Thursday outside the Missouri Theatre in Columbia. The two made their annual trip to the festival, where Myers said she tries to make her True/False outfits out of recyclable and biodegradable materials.
Christa Holtzclaw opens a bottle of wine for True/False Jubilee attendees

Christa Holtzclaw opens a bottle of wine for True/False Jubilee attendees on Thursday outside the Missouri Theatre. Drinks and small appetizers were provided for attendees.
True/False volunteers warm their hands at the end of the True/False Jubilee

True/False volunteers warm their hands at the end of the True/False Jubilee on Thursday outside the Missouri Theatre. The volunteers helped usher attendees, served food and drinks, and helped with other small tasks throughout the night.
  • Eileen Wisniowicz is a photographer at the Columbia Missourian. She can be reached at ejw9mc@umsystem.edu.

