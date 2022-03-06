The True/False Film Fest took place Thursday through Sunday in Columbia. The festival brought in over 30 feature films from filmmakers around the world. The four-day festival also brought in art and music, which could be found throughout downtown Columbia. True/False is one of the premiere documentary film festivals in the world and is celebrating its 19th year in operation.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Pho-Doc Staff Reporter, spring 2022 Studying Documentary Journalism Reach me at jdeywp@umsystem.edu, or on my cell phone at (573) 625-3504.

Recommended for you