True/False prepares for festive weekend

DJ Burton cleans up paint marks after painting lettering on a window on Tuesday at True/False Artist Loft in Columbia. Burton is a production assistant with True/False and said, “The carnival is in town ... and I hate to miss a good time.” Tickets to True/False are currently available on their website.
Ally Lutz works on decorations for “The Nest” while holding her daughter, Lilian, on Tuesday at Missouri United Methodist Church in Columbia. Lutz, the assistant volunteer coordinator, said, “This is my first fest,” and was excited and nervous for it.
True/False Co-Founder David Wilson, center, is interviewed by Tim Pilcher, left, and Aaron Philips, right, on Tuesday at RagTag Cinema in Columbia. Pilcher, who was running sound, is a volunteer, and Phillips, the coordinator for the True/False video team, was recording video.
“The carnival is in town ... and I hate to miss a good time,” production assistant DJ Burton said while wiping his hands of window paint. Columbia’s downtown was buzzing with folks like Burton in preparation for the biggest film event in Mid-Missouri: True/False Film Festival.
Burton was putting the finishing touches on the art that adorned the window to the Artist Lounge while other volunteers took care of the inside. He said that with the arrival of spring weather, he starts to get antsy in anticipation for the festival to begin. “Production is where the magic happens.”
A few blocks over at the same time, Ally Lutz, True/False assistant volunteer coordinator, was working with her team and volunteers to pull together “The Nest.” Lutz had her daughter, Lilian, in tow and this marks the first True/False for the pair. She said that she was excited and nervous, but “it’s fun already.”