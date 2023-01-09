Mia Paddock is taking over as the sustainability coordinator for the 2023 True/False Film Fest and aims to get back on track with their zero waste goal.

Paddock, a Columbia native studying Environmental Science at MU, wants to bring back the standards that the sustainability team had prior to the pandemic.

  Assistant city editor for city and county government. Reach me at hope.davis@mail.missouri.edu, on Twitter at @hopedavistweets or in the newsroom at 882-5700

