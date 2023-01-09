Mia Paddock is taking over as the sustainability coordinator for the 2023 True/False Film Fest and aims to get back on track with their zero waste goal.
Paddock, a Columbia native studying Environmental Science at MU, wants to bring back the standards that the sustainability team had prior to the pandemic.
According to the festival's website, the sustainability team netted 87% waste diversion rates in 2018 and 2019 — just 3% short of the standard for an event to be considered zero waste.
Statistics for the 2020 to 2022 festivals were not listed because of the strain that the pandemic put on the sustainability team and festival.
“We still had a sustainability program but it got kind of derailed," Paddock said. "It's been kind of an uphill battle."
Paddock added she hasn’t even seen the statistics for the previous three festivals.
To start getting back on track toward a zero-waste festival, Paddock is making changes.
Bluebird Composting is now handling the compost for the film festival. Paddock said commercial composting will allow a wider array of materials to be composted than the festival's previous partner, the Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture.
To staff volunteer positions, Paddock is working with Sustain Mizzou and student conservation clubs at Rock Bridge High School and Hickman High School.
Volunteer perks include free admission to films and festival events on a first-come first-served basis, free food and access to volunteer parties.
Paddock also wants to use second hand t-shirts for the sustainability team. She is planning to encourage volunteers to bring in a green t-shirt that will have a patch attached to it to signify they’re a member of the sustainability team.
While she's already moved to make changes, Paddock does have concerns about roadblocks to hitting the zero waste goal.
“It's not easy work, it's not pretty,” Paddock said. “So I think one of the big things is getting people engaged and I want people to be able to see what I see, which is the bigger picture of being able to work towards a zero waste festival.”
Paddock said she wants to return as the festival's sustainability coordinator next year and also wants to bring her experience to a similar role in other events.
"I'm hoping to not just stop at True/False,” Paddock said.
She also wants festival goers to remember, even after indulging in a few beverages to recycle their cups, bottles and cans.