True/False Film Fest made a last-minute addition to its lineup Sunday, announcing that Hannibal Buress' new standup comedy special, "Hannibal Buress: Miami Nights," will make its world premiere Sunday night.

The film will make its debut at the Columbia festival following the cancellation of South by Southwest due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus, festival director Camellia Cosgray told the Columbia Tribune.

"Miami Nights," Buress' fifth comedy special, will be showing for free at Big Ragtag at 9:45 p.m. The event will be Q only, and tickets will be handed out starting at 8:45 p.m. 

  • Galen Bacharier is an assistant city editor at the Missourian. He has previously reported on state government and higher education. He can be reached at gbacharier@mail.missouri.edu.

  • As senior editor of the Missourian, Fred Anklam manages general assignment reporters. He can be reached at anklamf@missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.

