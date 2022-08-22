Columbia Police arrested two people in connection to a homicide that occurred Saturday in the parking lot of Moser's Grocery Store on North Keene Street.
Shavez Avieon Waage, 22, was dead when police officers arrived at 4:20 p.m. after suffering multiple gunshot wounds, according to a news release from the Columbia Police Department.
The two suspects in the homicide, Loyal Martell, 22, of Holts Summit and Kirksville resident Joshua Dudley, 22, were both arrested on murder charges. Each is being held in Boone County Jail without bail.
Martell was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action. Dudley was arrested on charges of second-degree murder, first-degree robbery and armed criminal action.
Officials responded to a report of shots fired in the supermarket parking lot Saturday afternoon where they found Waage.
Dudley was taken into custody with the help of the Kirksville Police Department, and Martell was taken into custody with the help of the Callaway County Sheriff’s Office, the Fulton Police Department and the Holts Summit Police Department.
According to a probable cause statement, Dudley admitted driving to Columbia with the Martel. He told police the pair met the victim at Moser's and had planned a robbery.
Dudley also told police Martell had shot the victim.
Both have court dates scheduled for Monday afternoon.
The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information about the incident should contact the Columbia Police Department at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477 to remain anonymous.
Sara George contributed to the reporting on this story.