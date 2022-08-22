Updated Information

This story has been updated with information from a probable cause statement.

Columbia Police arrested two people in connection to a homicide that occurred Saturday in the parking lot of Moser's Grocery Store on North Keene Street.

Shavez Avieon Waage, 22, was dead when police officers arrived at 4:20 p.m. after suffering multiple gunshot wounds, according to a news release from the Columbia Police Department.

Sara George contributed to the reporting on this story. 

