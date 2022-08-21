Columbia Police arrested two people in connection to a homicide that occurred Saturday in the parking lot of Moser's Grocery Store on North Keene Street.

Shavez Avieon Waage, 22 was dead when police officers arrived at 4:20 p.m. after suffering multiple gunshot wounds, according to a news release from the Columbia Police Department.

  • Claudia Levens is a fall 2021 city and county government reporter studying journalism and constitutional democracy. She can be reached at levensclaudia@gmail.com, 847-422-3735, or @tochange13 on twitter.

