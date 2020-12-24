Two deaths related to COVID-19 were reported Wednesday in Boone County.
Those who died were in the 65-69 and 75-79 age groups.
This brings the total number of deaths due to COVID-19 in the county to 52.
According to the Boone County Information Hub, there have been 5,255 deaths throughout the state of Missouri. In the county, there were 146 new cases reported on Wednesday and a total of 883 active cases.
Hospitalizations in Boone County for COVID-19 were at 142 patients on Wednesday. Boone County citizens accounted for 28 of the total hospitalizations. 42 patients required intensive care.