A Boone County deputy has confirmed two people are dead due to a murder-suicide late Monday.
Sgt. Brian Leer, spokesman for the Boone County Sheriff's Department, said a 911 call came in at 11:22 p.m. Monday. During the course of the call, he said the dispatcher heard someone in distress and what sounded like gunshots.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to shots fired and a disturbance at around 11:45 p.m. Monday night at a home on north Creasy Springs Road north of Columbia.
Leer said Boone County deputies were also on the scene and entered the home. He said someone shot at deputies three to five times through a door, but no deputies were hurt.
Deputies left the home, at which point they noticed an intentionally set fire inside the home, Leer said. Boone County Fire Protection District crews worked to put out the fire.
Leer said a robot and a SWAT team entered the house and found two bodies.
Around 3 a.m., police confirmed the deaths of a man and woman.
Leer said the Sheriff's Department was still working to notify the families of the man and woman who died. The department is not yet releasing their names or how they knew each other.
The Columbia Police Department assisted with the investigation.