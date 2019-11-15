Columbia Police are investigating a double shooting Friday morning at the Jacobs Place Apartments.
Police were dispatched to 2808 Jacobs Place at 8:10 a.m. in response to a report that shots had been fired.
One male and one female suffered gunshot wounds, Columbia Police Department spokesman Jeff Pitts said at the scene.
Both persons were taken to University Hospital's emergency room.
The shooting continues to be under investigation but Pitts said there is no danger to the community.
Neighbors said the two-story apartment complex is generally fairly quiet.
Six to seven police police cars were on the scene and police had secured the apartment.
KOMU was at the scene and tweeted the following video:
I’m here at Jacobs Place Apartments, two people have been put into ambulances and taken off scene. Crime scene tape is up. We will keep you up to date with information when we receive it. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/904TaKIs6K— Morgan Riddell (@MorganRiddell2) November 15, 2019