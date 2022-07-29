Two Missourians are being recognized for their efforts to keep government records open.
The Missouri Sunshine Coalition on Thursday named Jason Maki of Platte County and Shane Schoeller of Greene County as winners of the annual Sunshine Heroes awards.
Maki, who is not an attorney or member of the media, was cited for filing a lawsuit against the city of Parkville for at least 59 violations of the state's Sunshine Law. The case was settled out of court for $195,000, which is believed to be one of the largest settlements of its kind in the state's history.
Schoeller is Green County clerk, and received an award for making his office highly accessible to the public and the news media. Schoeller's office also works to educate the public about the Sunshine Law.
The coalition also honored the Missouri Independent for its coverage of state government as it relates to open records.
The award is for "individuals and organizations who understand the Sunshine Law is vital to building trust in government by ensuring the public has access to the records and deliberations of public governmental bodies," Executive Director Dennis Ellsworth said in a news release.
The coalition held its annual meeting Thursday. The agenda included information on recent legislative actions relating to the Sunshine Law, elections to the board, a financial discussion and plans for the upcoming 50th anniversary celebration of the Sunshine Law.