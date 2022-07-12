Two people were killed Monday in Howard County when their car traveled off the right side of the roadway, hit a telephone pole and overturned into a tree, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report.
The fatality happened at state Route 124, 0.1 miles west of County Road 409 just west of Harrisburg.
James Dorman, 20, of Boonville was driving the 2006 Chevrolet HHR — a compact sport-utility vehicle — and Ryleigh Randolph,19, of Boonville was a passenger. They were both using seatbelts at the moment of the crash, according to the report.
These are the first fatalities for July in the Troop F jurisdiction, which covers mid-Missouri. Troop F has investigated 38 fatalities so far this year.