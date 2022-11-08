Although no one in Missouri won the big Powerball jackpot on Tuesday, there were two $1 million winners from Missouri according to an article from Fox4 in Kansas City WDAF-TV.

Sherry Nelms, an employee at Rosebud General Store near Highway 50, said she was working when the tickets were sold. Both $1 million winners bought their tickets from the same general store in Rosebud, Nelms said. Rosebud is about 1.5 hours southeast of Columbia.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • K-12 Youth Education Reporter, fall 2022 Studying journalism and public history with a minor in constitutional democracy Reach me at sbcdbv@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

  • Assistant city editor, Fall 2022. Studying print journalism. Reach me at sofizeman@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

Recommended for you