Sherry Nelms, an employee at Rosebud General Store near Highway 50, said she was working when the tickets were sold. Both $1 million winners bought their tickets from the same general store in Rosebud, Nelms said. Rosebud is about 1.5 hours southeast of Columbia.
Aside from the two $1 million winners, a Missourian in Hazelwood also won $100,000 at a 7-Eleven at 6085 N. Lindbergh Blvd. according to an article from Fox4 Kansas City WDAF-TV.
The largest national Powerball winner on Tuesday was from Los Angeles County in California, who won $2.04 billion. That winner will walk away with $997.6 million in cash. It was California's first lottery billionaire, according the Los Angeles Times.
The Powerball jackpot rose to a record $2.04 billion on Tuesday after no winner had claimed the big prize after 40 straight drawings according to an article from The New York Times. The drawing, which was supposed to take place Monday, was delayed for almost 10 hours.
The California winner has yet to come forward.