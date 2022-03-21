The Russian invasion of Ukraine is the "biggest shift in global affairs since 9/11," one member of an expert panel said Monday.
"I am convinced that Russia's recent invasion of Ukraine has initiated the biggest shift in global affairs since 9/11, and is therefore worth all our close attention," said William Reisinger, a University of Iowa political science professor.
Reisinger was among the speakers at a "War in Ukraine" webinar hosted Monday by MU International Programs as a way to explain the combat and refugee crisis to those not familiar with the Eastern Europe situation.
The hour-long webinar was hosted online by Mary Stegmaier, vice provost for International Programs, and Mary Kelly, associate professor of Russian with the MU School of Languages, Literatures and Cultures.
Stegmaier and Kelly moderated as three panelists featured presentations on varied aspects of the topic, including the enormous international reaction to the suffering enduring by Ukraine civilians.
Users have also taken to social media to praise the responses of neighboring countries such as Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, Romania and Moldova.
Haley Kranstuber Horstman is an associate professor in the MU Department of Communication and a Fulbright Scholar at the Polish Institute of Advanced Studies in Warsaw, Poland. She said she has been observing efforts from not only the Polish government, but its citizens as well.
"About 30% of those refugees from Ukraine are people who had no ties to Warsaw at all, and because of that, there's a huge need for support of these refugees families and people," said Horstman.
While the Polish government is granting Ukrainians 18 months to stay in Poland, and allowing them to apply for residency after nine of those months, citizens in the country are using Facebook groups to provide temporary housing and shelter.
"It's important and wonderful to celebrate Ukrainian refugees' resilience, but it's not enough," said Horstman, "We need to create social structures and systems in place that help them enact that resilience."
The emphasis on building environments with stronger support for migrants was echoed by Yuliya Ilchuk, an assistant professor of Slavic studies at Stanford University. In Ilchuk's presentation, she highlighted the use of art as a means of fostering empathy for the refugee crisis.
"Displaced writers and artists combine political conviction and individual creativity towards genuine humanistic concern for all who lost their home and are seeking for a new sense of belonging," Ilchuk said. She also provided examples of artists who have used personal experience to connect this global phenomenon.
Ilchuk continued that many migrants, including those from Ukraine, are "dismembered" in the sense that they cease to be a part of their old community and cannot easily integrate into new ones. Therefore, the attention from allied countries must prioritize room to allow displaced people to thrive.
The webinar concluded with time for the audience to ask the panelists questions, such as why there may be a general disinterest in communities that lack a connection to Ukraine.
Reisinger responded that it is up to the elites of our communities to enforce messages of support, because there will be necessary sacrifices to be made.
"Americans must resist the temptation to see all this as just the best of a reality TV show or a new Marvel superhero movie," said Reisinger, "Instead, this needs to be a time when Americans understand that the stakes are high."