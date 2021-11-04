All nine members of the UM System Board of Curators have steadfastly refused to comment on whether they will reconsider their earlier decision to ban vaccine requirements or risk losing millions in federal funding.
Depending on how the mandate is interpreted, failure to comply could affect approximately $76 million in federal contracts, MU spokesperson Christian Basi said. Grants may not be affected by the mandate.
The Missourian reached out individually this week to the curators seeking comment on how President Joe Biden's federal vaccine requirement could affect the four universities. Each curator was contacted through their shared university email as well as an individual phone number or personal emails.
Seven of the curators didn't respond to those requests for comment. Two other curators, Keith Holloway and Jeffrey Layman, were reached but declined to comment on the record.
The next curator's meeting is scheduled for Nov. 18 in St. Louis. The curators have further declined to comment on whether they will vote on the vaccine mandate or discuss the matter at that meeting.
On Thursday, Basi said administration officials, including the university's legal counsel, continue to review the mandate and how it applies to university requirements.
The Biden administration announced Thursday that it would postpone the deadline for federal contract workers affected by the mandate to comply with the vaccine requirement by about a month. The initial deadline of Dec. 8 has been pushed to Jan. 4, 2022.
Biden's updated mandate also allows employees the option of twice weekly COVID-19 testing should they have a religious or medical exemption.
On Tuesday, UM System officials sent a campus-wide email regarding Biden's Executive Order 14042: Ensuring Adequate COVID Safety Protocols for Federal Contractors, which requires the vaccine for major employers and federal contractors. The email warned university employees that they should be vaccinated to avoid possibly running afoul of a federal vaccine requirement.
Although Missoui higher education officials haven't enacted a vaccine requirement, universities in other states — including Alabama, Mississippi, Oklahoma and Kansas — have reversed course to avoid losing federal funds.
Missourian reporter Hope Davis contributed to the reporting of this story.