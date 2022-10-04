MU Student Health and Well-Being will host five student-focused vaccine clinics from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on select Wednesdays until Nov. 16 at various locations on campus.
Flu shots, COVID-19 vaccines and the bivalent booster will be offered to students, who must bring a student ID, at no charge, according to a September news release from MU. The student-focused clinics will occur on these dates and times at the following locations:
- Wednesday, Oct. 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Sinclair School of Nursing Clinical Skills Lab
- Wednesday, Oct. 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at MizzouRec's aquatic mezzanine
- Wednesday, Oct. 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Townsend Hall
- Wednesday, Nov. 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Veterinary Medicine Building-West, room 233
- Wednesday, Nov. 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Memorial Student Union, room N214B
Faculty and staff may not receive flu shots at the student-focused clinics but are eligible to receive free COVID-19 vaccines including the bivalent booster.
MU faculty, staff and their dependents, and retirees enrolled in a UM System medical plan may register for on-campus flu shot clinics sponsored by the UM System. COVID-19 vaccinations will not be offered at these clinics. Interested patients must register for a flu shot appointment online through the MU Health Care website.
Patients should bring an insurance card and registration confirmation email to their appointment, as well as an employee ID, if applicable.
Columbia residents may receive flu shots, COVID-19 vaccines and the bivalent booster through car-side clinics hosted by MU Health Care from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays in October at South Providence Medical Park. Patients should bring an insurance card and COVID-19 vaccination card if they have one. MU Health Care employees should bring their badge.
At the car-side clinics, adults and children aged 6 months and older may receive COVID-19 and flu vaccines while the bivalent booster will be available to those aged 12 and older, as supplies last.