MU Student Health and Well-Being will host five student-focused vaccine clinics from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on select Wednesdays until Nov. 16 at various locations on campus.

Flu shots, COVID-19 vaccines and the bivalent booster will be offered to students, who must bring a student ID, at no charge, according to a September news release from MU. The student-focused clinics will occur on these dates and times at the following locations:

