Under the Lights | 09.24.2021

Mid-Missouri's mix up

This week Columbia schools ended their home games with a mix of wins and losses. Rock Bridge ended their three-game winning streak after facing Helias 34-13. Battle had a hard loss of 26-22 against Poplar Bluff. After being down by 21 points in the first half, Tolton made a comeback winning 28-27 against Grandview. Hickman claimed victory over Smith-Cotton 16-6. Meanwhile, Mexico suffered a 48-21 loss against Hannibal.

Rock Bridge sophomore Sam Kaiser

Sophomore Sam Kaiser runs the ball on Friday at Rock Bridge High School in Columbia.
Smith-Cotton High School junior Josiah Oliver fumbles

Smith-Cotton High School junior Josiah Oliver fumbles the ball as Hickman High School senior Jaiden Tandy dives on him on Friday at Alumni Stadium in Columbia. The game resulted in Hickman’s second win of the season and Smith-Cotton’s fourth straight loss.
Tay Patrick attempts to stiff arm an opponent on Friday, September 24 at Battle High School in Columbia.

Tay Patrick attempts to stiff arm an opponent on Friday at Battle High School in Columbia.
Atari Amos is taken down by the Battle High

Poplar Bluff's Atari Amos is taken down by the Battle High School defenders on Friday at Battle High School in Columbia.
Conor Johnson stuffs Noah Young on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at Mexico High School in Mexico, Mo.

Hannibal's Noah Young, left, blocks Conor Johnson on Friday at Mexico High School in Mexico, Mo.
Hickman High School senior Deon Weston

Hickman High School senior Deon Weston tackles Smith-Cotton High School junior Connor Ladd on Friday at Alumni Stadium in Columbia. The play came after Ladd intercepted a pass and resulted in a penalty flag for a personal foul.
Tolton’s senior Trace Reddick holds off Grandview’s

Tolton’s senior Trace Reddick holds off Grandview’s Quinton Hopper on his run to score Tolton’s first touchdown of the night on Friday at Tolton High School in Columbia. Tolton went on to score three more touchdowns, finishing the game with 28 points.
Senior Conor Johnson stifles an opponent from Hannibal High School on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in Mexico, Mo.

Senior Conor Johnson stifles an opponent from Hannibal High School on Friday in Mexico, Mo.

Photo by Lily Dozier, Elizabeth Underwood, William Scott, Riley Hogan, Holden Green and Catie Cobble

Produced by Margo Wagner, Nicole and Michelle Gutierrez, Hudson Heidger, and Paola Rodriguez 

