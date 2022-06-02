More than 880 students from around the world will graduate Saturday from University of Missouri High School. Sixteen of the graduating seniors will participate in an in-person ceremony at 2 p.m. in the Missouri Theatre, according to an MU news release.
University of Missouri High School is the flagship online program of Mizzou Academy, a fully accredited global K-12 school system.
Mizzou Academy serves elementary, middle and high school students from Boone County and other parts of the U.S. and from 56 other countries, according to the release. The largest student groups come from the U.S., Brazil, China, Honduras and Vietnam.
“Our mission is to help fill access gaps by making education more accessible and helping students around the world reach their potential,” Executive Director Kathryn Fishman-Weaver said in the release.