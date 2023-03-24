The University of Missouri System is standardizing the language that campus leaders can use in asking job candidates about diversity.
The move comes as the Missouri General Assembly considers bills that would prohibit public universities from asking prospective employees any questions about diversity, a situation that has privately worried school officials, who for years have sought to attract more students and faculty members of color.
The new language, written by UM System President and MU Chancellor Mun Choi, was sent Friday in an email to a small number of faculty from all four UM system campuses.
According to the letter, instead of asking job candidates for a statement on diversity, equity and inclusion, people responsible for hiring in the UM System will only be allowed to ask prospective employees for a "values commitment" statement.
The values commitment language would read as follows:
“We value the uniqueness of every individual and strive to ensure each person’s success. Contributions from individuals with diverse backgrounds, experiences and perspectives promote intellectual pluralism and enable us to achieve the excellence that we seek in learning, research and engagement. This commitment makes our university a better place to work, learn and innovate.
"In your application materials, please discuss your experiences and expertise that support these values and enrich our missions of teaching, research and engagement.”
The new language is starkly different from diversity requirements previously made by many schools and colleges on job postings in the UM System.
For example, a current job posting for a visiting assistant professor of sociology on the MU campus includes a job description that states: "We are committed to ethnic, racial, and gender diversity in our faculty and strongly encourage applications from members of groups underrepresented in Sociology. We encourage applications from individuals who demonstrate a commitment to increasing diversity and access to higher education for groups underrepresented in Sociology and from those who can help serve our diverse student population."
The goal of this language change would be to address concerns about diversity statements resembling "loyalty oaths" or "litmus tests," Choi explained in his letter. MU spokesperson Christian Basi said Friday afternoon that the university does not and has not used these practices during the hiring process but wanted to clarify its practices.
Basi said that the change will also address "inconsistencies in terms of the language surrounding (diversity statements)" that the administration became aware of during a review of hiring practices.
Basi also said that these changes will apply to all departments at the four universities and will go into effect immediately.
This is a developing story that may be updated.