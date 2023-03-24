The University of Missouri System is standardizing the language that campus leaders can use in asking job candidates about diversity.

The move comes as the Missouri General Assembly considers bills that would prohibit public universities from asking prospective employees any questions about diversity, a situation that has privately worried school officials, who for years have sought to attract more students and faculty members of color.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Mizzou and Higher Education reporter, fall 2022 Studying journalism and French Reach me at kegdkb@umsystem.edu

  • I am a city editor at the Missourian and an assistant professor at the Missouri School of Journalism. I help students develop, report and write their stories for publication.

  • Higher Education and Health reporter, spring 2023. Studying print journalism and political science. Reach me at ceilidhkern@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700!

Recommended for you