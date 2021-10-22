MU has withdrawn its recognition of the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity indefinitely after finding multiple violations of the university's standards of conduct.
The fraternity has a right to file an objection to that decision within five business days, according to a university announcement Friday afternoon.
Only recognized student organizations have free access to certain university facilities and are allowed to participate in campus activities, including Homecoming and social events, the announcement continued.
The fraternity's international headquarters is conducting an internal investigation and working in partnership with the university.
"There would be an expectation that if Phi Gamma Delta wants to reestablish a chapter, they would need to work with both the university's office of Fraternity and Sorority Life and their national headquarters to determine when or if they would return," said MU spokesperson Christian Basi.
This action will not affect individual students’ abilities to attend classes and continue their academic progress this semester.
Phi Gamma Delta members were seen packing belongings and moving out of the house Thursday, students in adjacent houses said.
Meanwhile, the halt on all fraternity activity at MU remains in place, but some fraternities have been allowed to continue certain operations, including chapter meetings and formals.
After the university sent an email Wednesday night halting all fraternity activities in the wake of a student’s hospitalization for alcohol poisoning at a Phi Gamma Delta event, two fraternities initiated discussions with administrators to continue certain activities, Basi said.
On Friday afternoon, members of another fraternity, Phi Delta Theta, loaded buses headed to Memphis for their formal.
Before stepping onto the bus, member Jonathan LaHue said that they were prepared to cancel their formal after the events Wednesday evening. He said during a meeting between Phi Delta Theta leaders and the university, they were told they had the green light to hold their formal.
The university reviewed Phi Delta Theta's conduct records and required the fraternity to agree to put additional safety measures in place for the event, Basi said.
"That's why we're going," LaHue said. "We don't have to (go through the university), but we want to, because we want them to be a part of it, accepting it. But if they don't want us to go, then we wouldn't go."
"All those formals cost $80,000 or $100,000 dollars plus," he said, adding that the university could be held responsible if the trips were prohibited.
Basi said the university has "discussed how we might be able to make an exception so they can have those events, but by doing so with some changes, or some adjustments to ensure safety," Basi said.
Smaller activities including chapter meetings and study hall hours have been allowed to continue since Wednesday, said Basi.
"We understand that there are still some activities that are important to continue," he said. "We are engaging in discussions with the fraternities about some of those."
Basi also confirmed that two separate investigations were initiated to determine whether Fiji violated university policy or the law. He said there's an MU Police investigation to determine whether Fiji broke any laws, and an Office of Student Accountability and Supports investigation.
He said there's also been action to review Greek life and universitywide social event policies underway.
"It's important to note that we know that this is something that is not just happening within the Greek community. We have had concerns about other behavior happening throughout campus whether that's in the residence halls or off campus and off campus apartments," he said.
"We understand that this, these kinds of behaviors happen and they happen throughout our campus student population."