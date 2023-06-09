Trump FBI

Former President Donald Trump now faces both state and federal charges.

 Andrew Harnik / The Associated Press

A federal grand jury in Florida on Thursday indicted former President Donald Trump on multiple criminal charges related to classified documents he took from the White House to his home in Mar-a-Lago, Florida.

The seven counts against Trump — the first president to face federal charges in U.S. history — include obstruction of justice, false statements and willful retention of documents.

These federal charges come on top of other legal trouble Trump is facing at the state level.