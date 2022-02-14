 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Valentine's day blossoms with love in the heart of mid-Missouri

Love was in the air in Columbia during Valentine's Day on Tuesday. Couples celebrated the holiday in their own ways, while local businesses and organizations also capitalized on the lovestruck atmosphere. 

From left, Alyssa Norrenberns, Ian Rider and Leda Edwards pass out cookies and condoms

From left, Alyssa Norrenberns, Ian Rider and Leda Edwards pass out cookies and condoms in an event put on by the Well-Being Peers on Monday at the Student Center in Columbia. “We promote the total well-being of students,” Rider said. “Whether that’s physical well-being, sexual well-being or mental well-being.”
A whiteboard shows what some students at MU consider to be their relationship

A whiteboard shows what some students at MU consider to be their relationship ‘Green Flags’ and ‘Red Flags’ on Monday at the MU Student Center in Columbia. The Well-Being Peers are an organization run out of MU’s Wellness Resource Center.
Flowers remain inside the cooler at Kent's Floral Gallery

Flowers remain inside the cooler Monday at Kent's Floral Gallery in Columbia.  They are used for making Valentine's Day bouquet orders.
From left, Ashley Howard kisses their partner Hailey Ehr

From left, Ashley Howard kisses their partner, Hailey Ehr, on Monday at Bubblecup Tea Zone in Columbia. “We’ve been dating officially for about a month,” Howard said.
Hailey Ehr and Ashley Howard hold hands

Hailey Ehr and Ashley Howard hold hands Monday outside of Bubblecup Tea Zone in Columbia. The couple sipped on their drinks as other patrons walked in and out of the shop on Ninth Street.
Fake flowers hang off of a plexiglass barrier on Monday

Fake flowers hang off a plexiglass barrier Monday at Bubblecup Tea Zone in downtown Columbia. The shop offered a Buy-One-Get-One-Free deal in celebration of Valentine’s Day.
Jessie and Lindsay Borges stop for chocolate covered strawberries

Jessie and Lindsay Borges stop for chocolate covered strawberries at The Candy Factory just an hour after their wedding Monday in Columbia.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Assistant Director of Videography, General Assignment Photojournalist Spring 2022 Studying Photojournalism Reach me at htpcvt@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

Recommended for you