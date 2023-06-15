Veterans Urban Farm hands out food at weekly market

Dustin Cook offers Judith Burke a handful of garlic scapes Thursday at Truman Veterans’ Hospital in Columbia. The Veterans Urban Farm runs a weekly produce stand with the goal of improving the health of the community.
Dustin Cook, right, converses with Alaska Pearson and Tom Pearson on Thursday at Truman Veterans' Hospital in Columbia. Cook, who recently left his position as veterans program manager at Veterans Urban Farms, was present to assist Crystal Wiggins, his successor in the position.
The Veterans Urban Farm offered free bok choy to the community on Thursday at Truman Veterans' Hospital. The stand also offered garlic scapes, Swiss chard, collards and kale but will have a wider selection of crops later in the summer.
Crystal Wiggins hands a bag of fresh produce to Seneel Gupta on Thursday at Truman Veterans' Hospital. Wiggins, who recently began her position as veterans program manager at Veterans Urban Farm, says she is excited for the opportunity to connect with other veteran organizations. “Right now, it seems like there’s a lot of different resources out there, but there’s not a lot of communication between them,” she said.
Garlic scapes and collard greens sit on a table Thursday at Truman Veterans' Hospital in Columbia. By the time the stand was winding down for the day, almost all of the farm’s produce had been given away.
The Veterans Urban Farm handed out free food Thursday in the parking garage of Truman Veterans’ Hospital. Bok choy, Swiss chard and kale were among the vegetables available at the market. As summer goes on, the market expects to have a wider selection of vegetables to give out. Veterans Urban Farm focuses on creating a space that veterans can use therapeutically, vocationally and recreationally. The farm will continue to hold weekly Thursday markets from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. throughout the summer.