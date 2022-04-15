Columbia's Third Ward City Council race will appear on the Aug. 2 ballot.
City Clerk Sheela Amin released a proclamation Friday ordering the special election after Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon certified that incumbent Karl Skala and activist Roy Lovelady tied in the April 5 municipal election.
Both candidates told the Missourian that they confirmed to city officials this week that they did not intend to request a recount or consent to a drawing of lots — a procedure set out in state law as an option to resolve ties.
Lovelady said that he didn't consider a drawing of lots as a solution, and Skala had already expressed his disinterest.
Skala and Lovelady both received 1,102 votes according to official results certified by Lennon earlier this week.
Skala will continue to represent the Third Ward until the special election, under the city charter.