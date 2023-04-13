With a forecast of highs in the low 80s, Columbia residents ventured outside to enjoy the warm spring weather on Thursday. Rock climbers, park-goers and all other sorts were able to savor the newly green grass and budding trees before weekend temperatures fall back into the 40s.

  • I am a photographer/videographer at the Columbia Missourian, currently studying Photojournalism and Documentary at the MU's School of Journalism. Reach me at: acbz7f@umsystem.edu

