With a forecast of highs in the low 80s, Columbia residents ventured outside to enjoy the warm spring weather on Thursday. Rock climbers, park-goers and all other sorts were able to savor the newly green grass and budding trees before weekend temperatures fall back into the 40s.
Warm weather brings Columbians outside
- Photos by Adam Runge, Aidan Boyd and Nevin Dubinski
Nevin Dubinski
Adam Runge
Aidan Boyd
I am a photographer/videographer at the Columbia Missourian, currently studying Photojournalism and Documentary at the MU's School of Journalism. Reach me at: acbz7f@umsystem.edu
