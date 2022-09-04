COVID-19 vaccines are getting their first update since the pandemic began.
A new COVID-19 booster that targets the current widespread omicron variants of the virus will be available in Columbia soon. The booster provides protection against both the original virus and the highly contagious omicron variants that are now dominant in the United States.
After gaining approval from the Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday, the new omicron-specific booster received endorsement from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Thursday.
Specific details of when and where the booster will be available are still being decided by state officials and healthcare providers.
In the meantime, here are some frequently asked questions about the new shot:
When will the new shots be available?
Nationwide, the new vaccine will begin rolling out next week, but health officials can't say specifically what day the vaccine will be available in the Columbia area.
The new boosters became available in some parts of Missouri as early as Friday and additional providers will receive doses during the coming week, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said in a news release Friday.
Margaret Day, co-chair of the MU Health Care COVID-19 vaccine committee and family medicine physician said that the booster is expected to become available in Boone County in the coming weeks.
Although the vaccine is now approved by the FDA and the CDC, it still has to go through Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services protocols before it is distributed across the state.
"We really are preparing actively at MU Health Care so that as soon as we can serve our community with these bivalent boosters, we'll be excited to do so," Day said.
Are there any prerequisites to receiving this shot?
The new vaccine is a booster shot. To be eligible for it, residents must first complete a primary vaccination series of a COVID-19 vaccine such as those made by Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson, according to the FDA.
It should be at least two months since your last dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, whether primary or a booster shot.
What does the new vaccine booster protect against?
The updated booster is a multitasker, providing protection against the original COVID-19 as well as the newer and highly contagious variations.
The new vaccine is bivalent, which means that its composition consists of mRNA from the original strain and a common mRNA between the omicron BA.4 and BA.5 variants, according to the FDA .
Distribution of both the Moderna and Pfizer versions of the vaccine was authorized, albeit with differing age recommendations (see below for more details).
What is the age eligibility for this booster?
According to a media statement by the CDC, the Pfizer boosters are approved for anyone ages 12 and up, while Moderna boosters are approved for people 18 and older.
Is the booster safe to get when human testing hasn't been completed yet?
So far, only studies of the booster's effect on mice have been completed, but this shot is simply a reformulated version of previous mRNA vaccines and boosters, which have all shown to be safe.
The FDA explained in a press release that the booster was approved after considering "extensive safety and effectiveness data" of the current monovalent mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, "safety and immunogenicity [responsiveness of the immune system] data" from a clinical study of a bivalent mRNA vaccine for omicron variant BA.1 and nonclinical data from the bivalent vaccine containing mRNA of the original strain and the BA.4 and BA.5 omicron strains.
Many public health officials and doctors have compared this booster to the yearly updates of the influenza vaccine.
"That is not a new process for how we deliver influenza vaccines each year, so we're using a similar process for COVID and these changing variants," Day said.
Is it safe to get a flu shot with the vaccine?
Yes, it is safe and even recommended as flu season approaches. Day confirmed this, saying that it is "safe and appropriate" as with previous COVID-19 vaccines.