Travelers who plan to fly after May 3 will see a change in ID requirements.

Six months from now, residents 18 and older in every U.S. state and territory will be required to provide a Real ID — or other approved identification — to board domestic U.S. flights.

  • Assistant city editor, fall 2022. Reach me at kristinkuchno@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

  • Assistant city editor, Fall 2022. Studying print journalism. Reach me at sofizeman@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

