Travelers who plan to fly after May 3 will see a change in ID requirements.
Six months from now, residents 18 and older in every U.S. state and territory will be required to provide a Real ID — or other approved identification — to board domestic U.S. flights.
This will also be required to enter federal facilities including nuclear power plants.
If travelers do not have a Real ID and are traveling after May 3, they may use a valid passport or passport card instead.
"It's kind of like a domestic passport," said Kimberly Matney, the manager at the northern location of the Columbia License Office — one of two locations in Columbia.
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security initially set the enforcement deadline for Oct. 1, 2021, but pushed it back to May 2023 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
To obtain a Real ID in Columbia, residents with U.S. citizenship can visit one of Columbia's two license offices, located at 1101 Grindstone Parkway and 403 Vandiver Dr., and bring:
- Either a birth certificate or passport
- Either a social security card, a W-2 with a full SSN, a paycheck stub with a full SSN or a 1099 form with a full SSN
- Two physical proofs of a current address from within the last 90 days
People who have married or otherwise changed their name must bring documents to verify each time their name has changed. Residents with a P.O. box still need to bring two proofs of a physical address in addition to one proof of the P.O. box, if that is where they would like the Real ID to be mailed to, Matney said.
Residents from outside the U.S. trying to obtain a Real ID will need to bring international paperwork that documents their status in the U.S.
Matney said her office has encountered many residents who come to get a Real ID, but become frustrated when they find out they have not brought the proper identification and proof of residence documents.
"Please understand that we didn't make the rules," she said. "These are the required documents. And, I mean, I know it's frustrating to try to get it all together. But since the law (Real ID Act of 2005) did go into effect, you always have to prove who you are with the birth certificate, passport or immigration documents."
Matney said waiting in line isn't the biggest delay in the process. Rather, it's the delay, she said, that occurs when people do not bring the proper documents to the office and have to come back another day, sometimes multiple times.
For residents planning on flying in early May, when the Real ID enforcement will kick in, Matney said she recommends going to the licensing office a full 30 days prior. Once all the appropriate information has been provided, residents can expect to receive their Real ID in the mail in two to three weeks, she said.
The Real ID looks nearly identical to a normal Missouri Driver’s License, but the Real ID has a white star on a gold circle in the top right-hand corner.
The licensing office on Vandiver Drive is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 8 a.m. to noon on the last Saturday of each month. The location on Grindstone Parkway is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and every Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Missouri residents can learn more about Real IDs by visiting the Missouri Department of Revenue’s information page on its website.