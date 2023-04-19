The sixth annual Unbound Book Festival comes to Columbia this Thursday through Sunday .
The festival features appearances from 46 authors as well as various panels, author conversations, poetry readings and other special events, including a fiddle concert and film screening.
The main events of the festival will be held in five locations, including The Broadway Hotel, Top Ten Wines, Ragtag Cinema, Serendipity Salon and Gallery and Orr Street Studios .
This edition of the festival will include a new series of three events called "Pen Pals" that features two authors who are friends having an unstructured conversation about writing .
The festival will kick off 7 p.m. Thursday night at Orr Street Studios with brief 5 minute readings from various authors on the theme of "friends and frenemies."
Friday's events include Poetry Abound! from 4 to 6 p.m. at Fretboard Coffee and the festival's keynote conversation at 7:30 p.m. at the Missouri Theater between Ross Gay and Patrick Rosal. Gay and Rosal are friends and published poets, continuing the "Pen Pals" theme.
The main events of the festival will take place 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and will be followed by the Unbound Lit Crawl at 8:30 p.m., a late night series of readings in the district for participants ages 21 and older. Authors will be available for signings on Saturday, and a designated schedule can be found online.
Sunday's Write On! Workshop will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Stephen's College. This event will help both aspiring and experienced writers improve their skills through lessons from some of the festival's featured authors. Writers are encouraged to network and share ideas and drafts with others during this event. The festival will close with a showing of Kogonada's 2021 film, "After Yang" at Ragtag. The film was based on a short story by Unbound author Alexander Weinstein, who will lead a conversation on writing and adapting with the screening.
There are no tickets for Saturday's free events, but free tickets for Thursday night's reading at Orr Street Studios and Friday night's keynote conversation at the Missouri Theater are available online. Participants in Sunday's Write On! Workshop at Stephen's College can purchase tickets online for $50. Tickets for "After Yang" can be purchased on Ragtag Cinema's website, with child and senior tickets priced at $9 and adult tickets priced at $11.
Festivalgoers can find free parking at the district garages nearby the venues on Saturday and Sunday. Paid metered parking is also available throughout the festival from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Sundays and evenings are free .