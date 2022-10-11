Brianna Lennon, the Boone County clerk, spoke at a voter education webinar today and fielded questions about recent changes to the voting process leading up to the Nov. 8 election.
Titled a “Lunch and Learn,” the event was co-hosted by the Daniel Boone Regional Library, the League of Women Voters and the American Association of University Women Columbia Branch.
There have been several recent changes to the Missouri voting laws.
“So folks that went to go vote in August will have a different experience in November,” Lennon said. “So first and foremost, the biggest change is with photo ID.”
Lennon went over the laws in the order of how they would impact voters directly because the bill is 58 pages long. Lennon discussed changes to the law regarding photo ID and absentee voting and how those changes will impact voters.
“Part of my job is making sure that we have good expectations set for what Election Day looks like and what election night looks like. And those are going to be impacted by this law as well,” Lennon said.
Voters must present a photo ID issued by the state of Missouri or the federal government. Accepted IDs include a Missouri driver’s license, a Missouri non-driver’s license, a U.S. passport or a military ID.
For voters who don’t have the appropriate form of ID, there are provisional envelopes available. The envelopes are blue and contain the exact same ballot as every other voter.
“To me, one of the hardest parts about this law is that I don’t want anybody discouraged about not having the correct ID,” Lennon said.
The types of IDs that will no longer be accepted under the new law include voter ID cards, sample ballots, out-of-state driver’s licenses and student IDs. This will affect many students, elderly voters who no longer have valid driver’s licenses and those who have just moved to Missouri and haven’t had an opportunity to get an in-state driver’s license yet.
There have also been changes made to the absentee voter laws.
“The second thing that the law has changed is the introduction of this new no-excuse absentee period of two weeks, which is, I mean, it’s honestly a really great thing,” Lennon said.
The law allows a two week period for voting before Nov. 8 without needing special permission, allowing citizens to vote at their convenience.
In Boone County, any registered voter can vote in person at the Boone County Clerk’s Office between Oct. 25 and Nov. 7.
The last day to register to vote is Wednesday. Voters can register in person or online at showmeboone.com.